Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Inside illegal factory selling thousands of fake Kanye West trainers to Brits

By ( Image: HBO)
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago

An illegal Chinese factory has revealed how it is selling thousands of fake trainers to Brits.

Chan Sneakers, based in Putian city, China, has shipped at least 4,000 pairs of counterfeit shoes to the UK over the past two years.

The company sells copies of trainers made by major brands such as Adidas, Nike, Balenciaga, Dior and Gucci.

Its owner, Chan, who did not want to give his full name, said young Brits come to him because they want fashionable shoes at prices they can afford.

His shop charges £71 for copies of the wildly popular Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 trainers, which are designed by rapper-turned-fashion-designer Kanye West.

This is a fifth of the price of the real trainers which are only available on the 'resale' market, where customers face paying more than £500 for a pair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I1CMW_0bTMH5uq00
Kanye West wearing his popular Yeezy Boost 350 trainers, which have been replicated in China ( Image: Boudet/BFA/REX/Shutterstock)

Chan told The Mirror: "The Yeezy Boost 350 V2s are our most popular shoes. We make them look almost exactly like the real thing. It wouldn't strike someone as fake in the street.

"Our customers refuse to pay the outrageous prices that shoes sell for. They can be thousands of pounds on the resale market.

"As a student you don't have the luxury of buying a pair of shoes for thousands so they come to us.

"The resale price (for genuine Yeezys) is £500 or more for some. We sell them for £71 excluding shipping."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Jb99_0bTMH5uq00
The Yeezy 350s sell for more than £500 on the 'resale' market, but Chan offers copies for £71 ( Image: HBO)

Chan revealed that while his industry is 'technically illegal' in China the authorities are willing to turn a blind eye as long as he brands the trainers as 'replicas'.

He said: "Intellectual Property is not really respected or strictly enforced in China compared to the West.

"Customers have threatened us saying 'if you don't send me a new pair of shoes I will report you to the police'. We aren't worried about that though as what is Scotland Yard going to do?"

His factory is based in Putian city, which has become so synonymous with knock-off trainers that it has been dubbed the 'fake sneaker capital of China'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sW8BQ_0bTMH5uq00
Inside Chan's fake trainer factory in Putian city ( Image: HBO)

The industry sprung up in the coastal city after major footwear brands decided to move their factories from Taiwan to Putian, which is around 100 miles away, due to rising labour costs.

Chinese workers soon learned how to create the shoes and set up their own factories, offering replicas of genuine trainers for rock-bottom prices.

Although Chan was vaguely aware of fake products being made in China, it was only when he looked into buying a pair of Adidas shoes in 2016 that he really explored the counterfeit market.

He was studying medicine at a UK university at the time and could not afford to buy a genuine pair of the trainers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08n7CR_0bTMH5uq00
The biggest market for the factory's fake trainers is the US ( Image: HBO)

Chan said: "It was around 2016 and the shoes were sold out. I went on Gumtree and they were like £600 a pair. I couldn't afford it so I thought I would get a counterfeit instead.

"The fake ones cost anywhere from £15 to £100. I decided to buy all of them. When they shipped I realised what the difference was.

"Some of them were manufactured haphazardly (while) the more expensive ones looked similar to what you would expect from Adidas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jGJvy_0bTMH5uq00
Chan dropped out of university in the UK and set up his business in China ( Image: HBO)

"I realised I could pay £100 and get something similar to the £600 shoe."

Chan spotted an opportunity to make money by selling the fake products to a dedicated group of footwear fanatics who review knock-off trainers on the social media platform Reddit.

Members of this community review their purchases on specific Reddit forums such as Fashionreps and Repsneakers, where Chan was able to market his products.

He dropped out of university in 2016 and moved back to China, where he set up his factory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R4PBi_0bTMH5uq00
Putian has been dubbed the 'fake sneaker capital of China' ( Image: HBO)

"My parents were not initially happy that someone they had sent overseas had come back without the end result of being a doctor," he said.

"(But) now I'm making more than doctors in China or the UK. My parents are glad that things have worked out."

The 30-year-old added that his factory workers are also well paid for their work, earning around £550 a month, which is higher than the average wage.

In the past two years he has shipped a total of 1,545 orders to the UK, although his main market is actually the US, he told The Mirror.

However, Chan expects his luck will eventually run out as he believes the authorities will one day shut down the counterfeit footwear industry.

He said: "We don't know when the Chinese Government will put us on their hit list. We are just doing what we can until the light goes off for us."

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

385K+
Followers
81K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brits#Counterfeit#Chinese#Yeezys#Intellectual Property#Scotland Yard#Repsneakers#The Chinese Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
China
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Adidas
Related
CelebritiesBBC

Kanye West costumed man not a Durham University student

A white partygoer who appeared in a video apparently with his face blacked up to resemble Kanye West is not a Durham University student, the organisation has said. An internal investigation was launched after the video claiming he was a student was widely shared online. The university previously said the...
Apparelthebrag.com

The iconic y2k Hello Kitty Nike Air Presto is making a return

It’s 2004 and Nike is in the process of making a dream sneaker: an official Hello Kitty Nike Air Presto. The collaboration was a special one, marking the 30th anniversary of Sanrio. And Nike was set to bring this about in a big way – marrying their iconic Nike Air Presto with Hello Kitty designs.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Kim Kardashian thanks Kanye West for this powerful lesson

As Kanye West once said, “You can’t tell me anything.” And now, the same goes for Kim Kardashian. During a guest appearance on the latest episode of the podcast Armchair Expert With Kristen Bell, the mother of four revealed the “best” lesson learned during her nearly 10-year relationship with Kanye. “I got to a point, and maybe being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade and someone who didn’t care at all about the sympathy factor or perception of him,” said Kim, who filed for divorce from Kanye. in February, adding, “As long as he was true to himself, that taught me a lot about the best way to be me and live in the moment.”
Relationshipshawaiitelegraph.com

Kim Kardashian 'focusing on co-parenting' with Kanye West

Washington [US], August 7 (ANI): Amid divorce from Kanye West, American TV personality Kim Kardashian West is continuing to prioritize her kids, as could be seen recently when she travelled to Atlanta with them so they could attend their father's second 'Donda' listening party. "Kanye is in complete work mode...
MusicPosted by
Black Enterprise

Kanye West Reportedly Made $7 Million From ‘Donda’ Merchandise While Setting Record Streaming Number for Apple Music

Kanye West‘s latest project, which he initially announced about a year ago, may become the most anticipated album in music history at the rate that it is going. The public has been given another release date, the third, anticipated for today, Aug. 13. In the meantime, before officially releasing the album Donda, named after his deceased mother, Kanye is already breaking records.
Atlanta, GAcrossroadstoday.com

Kanye West looking to move stadiums?

Kanye West is “moving to another stadium”. The 44-year-old rapper has been living at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta since 23 July to finish his album ‘Donda’ after being so inspired by the crowd at his first listening party there, but days after hosting a second live streamed event for the as-yet unreleased record, it seems he’s ready to move on.
Presidential Electionuncrazed.com

Kim Kardashian Credits Kanye West For Key Advice

Speaking on the We Are Supported By… podcast, Kim Kardashian spoke about the one piece of advice she was given by Kanye West. During the podcast Kim told Kristen Bell and Monica Padman, she mentioned how Kanye taught her to be herself and to live in the moment. This comes...
InternetPosted by
Vice

Instagram Shuts Down Fake Likes Factory

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Instagram recently sent a cease and desist demand to a site that sold fake likes and engagement on the platform, prompting the site to shut down in response, according to a person involved in the site and confirmation from Instagram.
ApparelCNBC

Why Kanye West's Yeezy could save the Gap

A $200 bright blue puffer jacket was the first item to drop from the Yeezy Gap collection. The coat was released for pre-sale on June 8, 2021, which was also Kanye West's 44th birthday. While the blue puffer won't ship until fall 2021, and the black and red colorways won't ship until even later, they've already made their way to reseller sites like StockX and Grailed for nearly 3 times as much.
Apparelhypebeast.com

The adidas YEEZY Powerphase "Simple Brown" Has Restocked on YEEZY Supply

Another day has dawned without a solid DONDA release date in sight, but Kanye West‘s legions of loyal fans have a restock to tide themselves over while they wait for ‘Ye to drop his 10th studio album: his. YEEZY Powerphase “Simple Brown” is back on YEEZY Supply. The unannounced restock...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
Animals101wkqx.com

Sex-Crazed Monkey Gangs Are Brawling In The Streets Of Thailand

Any questions? I think that headline makes it pretty clear. In reality, monkey gangs are taking over the streets of Thailand due to the lack of tourists that are visiting the country. The street monkeys in Lopburi, Thailand are notorious to the point that it is called The City of Monkeys by many. However, the monkeys have found themselves lacking food from the tourists amid the country’s third lockdown.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

New Zealand says it has solved Covid outbreak 'puzzle'

New Zealand reported a breakthrough Thursday in tracing the source of a COVID-19 outbreak that plunged the nation into lockdown, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying it should help "stamp out" the virus. Health officials have been trying to determine how an Auckland man contracted the coronavirus this week, ending...
Designers & CollectionsHello Magazine

Princess Marie of Denmark wows in dreamy fitted wrap dress

A picture of poise, Princess Marie of Denmark wowed royal fans on Wednesday after she stepped out in the dreamiest pink wrap dress from Jean Atelier. Giving off major ballerina vibes as she attended the opening of the food festival, Copenhagen Cooking 2021, the royal teamed her fitted midi with matching pink pumps and a Lady Dior Clutch.
ScienceBBC

Roman treasure returns to Norfolk town where it was found

Pieces of Roman treasure discovered by metal detectorists 42 years ago have gone on display "a short walk" from where they were found. The discovery at Thetford in Norfolk included 44 pieces of jewellery and 33 silver spoons from the 4th Century. Ancient House Museum curator Oliver Bone chose "11...
Public HealthKevinMD.com

The Delta variant Is a monster and our last weapon is the unvaccinated

Oh, how the tide has turned. Three months ago, COVID was ravaging my homeland, India. The Delta variant was burning through the country like an uncontrolled wildfire. People carted dying relatives town to town, desperately seeking hospital beds or a whiff of oxygen. A cousin in India said, “COVID is not taking lives, just the beds. Lack of oxygen is taking lives.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy