US Catholic leader skeptical of vaccines put on ventilator for COVID-19

A Cardinal in the U.S. Catholic church, who has been skeptical of coronavirus vaccines, was put on a ventilator after testing positive for COVID-19 while visiting Wisconsin, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

“Cardinal Burke has been admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and is being assisted by a ventilator. Doctors are encouraged by his progress,” his official Twitter account read Saturday. “H.E. faithfully prayed the Rosary for those suffering from the virus.”

Seventy-three-year-old Cardinal Raymond Burke announced on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday. The Cardinal has not said whether he is vaccinated.

“Thanks be to God, I am resting comfortably and receiving excellent medical care. Please pray for me as I begin my recovery,” he tweeted. “Let us trust in Divine Providence. God bless you.”

The Cardinal has reportedly criticized vaccines and the way he perceived governments pushing them on their citizens. He has also posited a conspiracy theory that suggests vaccines were developed “through the use of cell lines of aborted fetuses.”

“It must be clear that vaccination itself cannot be imposed, in a totalitarian manner, on citizens,” Burke said in May, according to The Guardian.

Pope Francis has compared a person’s decision to get vaccinated as a moral obligation, saying in an interview in March that “it’s an ethical choice because you are playing with health, life, but you are also playing with the lives of others,” according to The New York Times.

“I’ve signed up. One must do it,” he said.

