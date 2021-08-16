Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clay County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Clay, Inland St. Johns, South Central Duval by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 11:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval; Western Clay; Western Duval A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central St. Johns, northern Clay and southwestern Duval Counties through 445 PM EDT At 402 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Green Cove Springs, moving northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Orange Park, Green Cove Springs, Middleburg, Maxville, Fleming Island, Oakleaf Plantation, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, Switzerland, Cecil Field and Doctors Inlet. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green Cove Springs, FL
City
Fleming Island, FL
City
Middleburg, FL
County
Clay County, FL
County
Duval County, FL
County
Saint Johns County, FL
City
Orange Park, FL
City
Switzerland, FL
City
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Central#Special Weather Statement#Cove#Eastern Clay#16 45 00#Western Clay#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged in court

The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

3 U.S. senators test positive in "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases

Three U.S. senators — John Hickenlooper, Angus King and Roger Wicker — announced Thursday that they all have tested positive for coronavirus. All three senators were vaccinated and experiencing a "breakthrough" case of COVID-19. Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, announced his positive result on Twitter. "I've tested positive for a...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
TechnologyPosted by
The Hill

China passes strict data privacy law protecting personal data

China’s top legislative body on Friday passed a new data privacy law that places limits on companies’ collection of personal user data, the latest action in the government’s ongoing efforts to tighten restrictions on tech giants operating in the country. China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency reported that the Standing Committee...

Comments / 0

Community Policy