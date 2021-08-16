Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Clay, Inland St. Johns, South Central Duval by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 11:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval; Western Clay; Western Duval A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central St. Johns, northern Clay and southwestern Duval Counties through 445 PM EDT At 402 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Green Cove Springs, moving northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Orange Park, Green Cove Springs, Middleburg, Maxville, Fleming Island, Oakleaf Plantation, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, Switzerland, Cecil Field and Doctors Inlet. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH