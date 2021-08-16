Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

Hawaii lieutenant governor warns of lockdown due to unvaccinated

By Olafimihan Oshin
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YJNhS_0bTMG0KA00
© Getty Images

Hawaiian Lt. Gov. Josh Green (D) said that the state could see another lockdown due to the number of people not vaccinated against the coronavirus, Hawaii News Now reported.

Green, who also works as an emergency room doctor in the state, said that Hawaii is two to four weeks from seeing “major adjustments” happening if the recent surge doesn’t slow down, according to the news outlet.

“It’s a small minority that is otherwise condemning society to a lockdown and potentially large-scale death,” Green said. “No one wants to close down businesses, no one wants to put in curfews, no one wants to curtail regular life or schools — but we have to keep people alive.”

The comments and possible restrictions come as another wave of coronavirus cases is spreading across the country, as the highly contagious delta variant is hitting the unvaccinated the hardest.

Green said that 58 out of 68 ICU beds at Honolulu’s Queen hospital are filled with COVID-19 patients as of Sunday, the Hawaii News reported.

Green also called out various demonstrators who have protested outside of his residence over the weekend.

“I don’t care if people protest me. I don’t begrudge anybody’s freedom of speech. But when people behave like a mob and actually are bullying and threatening, they’re intentionally trying to make it more difficult for science to carry the day ... they’re not making it any better on themselves,” Green said.

Comments / 2

The Hill

The Hill

324K+
Followers
33K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Coronavirus
Local
Hawaii Health
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaii News Now#Hawaiian#Icu#The Hawaii News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Curfews
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Hawaii Statehawaiinewsnow.com

COVID claims two well-known Hawaii men

Some state and county workers are gearing up for a legal fight over governor’s vaccine mandate. There’s still confusion about how the rules for state and county employees would work. As virus exacts toll on Leeward Coast, this response team struggles to serve as a lifeline. Updated: 20 hours ago.
Honolulu, HIhawaiinewsnow.com

BREAKING: Governor Ige implements restrictions due to rise in cases

The surge has prompted new mask mandates and mitigation measures as hospitals in several states struggle to keep up. ‘The tensions are very high’: Latest COVID-19 outbreak forces lockdown at Hawaii’s largest prison. Updated: 11 hours ago. The Halawa Correctional Facility has been on lockdown for the past week due...
Hawaii StateKHON2

More visitors to Hawaii arrested for having fake COVID vaccination cards

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two more people have been arrested and charged for falsifying vaccination cards in order to travel to Hawaii. Court documents show Enzo and Daniela Dalmazzo were arrested on Wednesday in Honolulu for having fake vaccination cards. Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up...
Hawaii Statereviewjournal.com

Hawaii imposes new restrictions during surge in virus cases

HONOLULU — Hawaii has reinstated restrictions on social gatherings amid a surge of new coronavirus cases. Hawaii Gov. David Ige imposed the new restrictions Tuesday in a bid to help hospitals maintain care for a record number of COVID-19 patients and curb widespread community transmission of the virus, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.
Hawaii County, HIKHON2

Hawaii reports 845 COVID cases, four new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 845 new coronavirus cases and four new deaths on Sunday, Aug. 15. There are 543 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 147 on the Big Island, 46 on Kauai, 85 on Maui, six on Molokai, two on Lanai and 16 diagnosed out of state.
Hawaii StateKITV.com

COVID-19 response expert to Governor Ige: Hawaii is at breaking point

The Hawaii Department of Health reports about 80 percent of current COVID-19 cases are the highly contagious delta variant. Dr. Scott Miscovich of Premier Medical Group Hawaii and a national consultant for COVID-19 response, believes now's the time for the state to take drastic measures. “With the numbers that we're...
Hawaii Statestaradvertiser.com

Gov. David Ige looking at new COVID-19 restrictions for Hawaii

Gov. David Ige is looking at reimposing restrictions, including limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings, to try to dampen the surge in COVID-19 cases that’s threatening to overwhelm the state’s health care system. He’s expected to make an announcement by the end of the week. “We are having to look...
Hawaii StateBEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii Overload: New Rules May Include Entrance by Vaccination Only

Hawaii Lt. Governor and emergency room physician Josh Green said that Hawaii is overrun with Covid. The number of people hospitalized is heading to an all-time high with the reality that the state has started exceeding its medical ability. Earlier today, Honolulu behemoth Queen’s Hospital said that it has no further ICU capacity. Green said that hospitals will once again need to postpone all elective procedures and that trauma victims are now at risk of not receiving care. He said that 90% of those in Hawaii hospitals are unvaccinated.
Hawaii StateTravelPulse

Hawaii Tourists Arrested for Allegedly Forging COVID-19 Vaccine Proof

A pair of travelers were recently arrested at Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport for violating Hawaii's Safe Travels program by allegedly forging proof of vaccination against COVID-19. According to USA Today, Norbert Chung, 57, and Trevor Chung, 19, were arrested on August 8 after investigators from the Department of...
Hawaii StateKHON2

COVID testing ramps up as Hawaii reaches new record case count

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As coronavirus cases soar to new heights, the demand for testing is also reaching new records. “In July I would say we were seeing maybe 1,000 to 2,000 tests a day,” said Dr. Libby Char State Health Director. “Right now we’re doing about 8,000 to 10,000 tests per day and we are ramping up to meet that demand.”

Comments / 2

Community Policy