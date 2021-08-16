Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for El Paso by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: El Paso The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central El Paso County in western Texas * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 202 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include East El Paso, Far East El Paso, Mission Valley, Horizon City, Clint, San Elizario, Socorro and Sparks. Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
City
Socorro, TX
City
Horizon City, TX
County
El Paso County, TX
City
San Elizario, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Arroyos#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged in court

The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

3 U.S. senators test positive in "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases

Three U.S. senators — John Hickenlooper, Angus King and Roger Wicker — announced Thursday that they all have tested positive for coronavirus. All three senators were vaccinated and experiencing a "breakthrough" case of COVID-19. Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, announced his positive result on Twitter. "I've tested positive for a...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
TechnologyPosted by
The Hill

China passes strict data privacy law protecting personal data

China’s top legislative body on Friday passed a new data privacy law that places limits on companies’ collection of personal user data, the latest action in the government’s ongoing efforts to tighten restrictions on tech giants operating in the country. China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency reported that the Standing Committee...

Comments / 0

Community Policy