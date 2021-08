An eyewitness says she saw a man in a black pickup truck in front of the Library of Congress shouting he had “a bomb” while tossing dollar bills out of the window.Capitol police are responding to an “active bomb threat investigation” after a man in a pickup truck threatened to detonate an explosive device near the Library of Congress in Washington DC.The area around the Library on Capitol Hill was being evacuated on Thursday morning and people are being urged to stay away from the area.Sydney Bobb, 22, a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said she was on...