Union asks Lamont to extend workers vaccination deadline

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s largest health care union said Monday it will ask Gov. Ned Lamont to give nursing homes another 30 days to ensure that all of its employees are being vaccinated against COVID-19. Lamont signed an executive order this month that prevents nursing homes from employing anyone who has not received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 7. Those found in violation of the order face fines of $20,000 a day.