Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

How to Select the Best B2B SaaS E-Commerce Suite

charlottestar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen your business is growing and expanding, you want to choose the ideal tools to help this process go smoothly. With the wide range of software and additional tools out there that aim to aid your business, you might have a hard time deciding which one is right for you.

www.charlottestar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Commerce#B2b#Saas E Commerce Suite#Saas E Commerce Solution#Cloud#Onboarding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Makeupperfumerflavorist.com

Glasshouse Fragrance Expands E-Commerce Reach

Glasshouse Fragrances, an Australian fragrance brand recently introduced to the U.S., has announced its line of premium home and personal fragrances are now available at online retailers, SkinStore and LookFantastic. Founded in 2005 by Nicole Eckels, Glasshouse Fragrances also produces a line of personal scents, diffusers, hand creams and body...
Internetaccountingtoday.com

Dext debuts rebranded e-commerce solution

Following the acquisition of Greenback, Dext has released a rebranded version of Greenbank’s software called Dext Commerce, a digital sales management solution. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Dext Commerce is expected to help accountants take on more e-commerce clients by simplifying the collection and categorization of sales...
InternetTechRadar

Best e-commerce WordPress themes of 2021

What better way to buy stuff than from the comfort of your own sofa… or bed? Online shopping has revolutionised the way we consume, but why let Amazon grab all the profits? If you’ve got an online business idea, now’s probably the best time to get started, and if you’re using the popular website builder and web hosting solution that is WordPress, then we’ve gathered round five impressive e-commerce themes to help you hit the ground running.
Internettechstartups.com

As digital natives come of age, e-commerce is becoming a must even in B2B

Ecommerce has revolutionized the way we make buying decisions and execute purchase transactions. Typically, the lion’s share of the discussion around eCommerce focuses on the B2C space, where products are geared for direct consumer use. However, as technology has improved and customers have grown more dependent on online sales channels, B2B companies are increasingly discovering that adapting to eCommerce is their next challenge.
InternetPosted by
Benzinga

Moving From 'E-Commerce In A Box' To 'Composable Commerce'

E-commerce continues to maintain its foothold in the economy, but future sales are potentially at risk for some businesses that rely on traditional e-commerce platforms, said the CEO of Fabric. Faisal Masud spoke to Modern Shipper on that and the e-commerce market in general in a recent interview. In the...
RetailThe Drum

7 most common content challenges in e-commerce

According to the Office for National Statistics, 36.1% of retail sales in Great Britain occurred online in February 2021. With demand still shifting from high street to online stores, every brand now faces the common challenges of creating high-quality content for e-commerce. However, digital content production and publishing often present...
EconomyPosted by
HackerNoon

7 Tips for B2B SaaS Startup Growth

Now is a great time to start a B2B Saas Start Up. More and more companies are realising that it is cheaper to pay a B2B Saas product a certain amount each month than to hire another engineer to do the same thing from scratch. As the CTO of a...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Maersk Is Making An E-Commerce Play

A.P. Moller – Maersk further bolstered its position in the e-commerce space on Friday when it announced the acquisition of Visible Supply Chain Management (Visible SCM), a U.S.-based business-to-consumer, e-commerce logistics, and parcel delivery company. Denmark-headquartered Maersk said the acquisition will allow its B2C segment to reach three-quarters of the U.S. direct-to-consumer market within 24 hours and 95% within 48 hours.
Internetarxiv.org

Page-level Optimization of e-Commerce Item Recommendations

Chieh Lo, Hongliang Yu, Xin Yin, Krutika Shetty, Changchen He, Kathy Hu, Justin Platz, Adam Ilardi, Sriganesh Madhvanath. The item details page (IDP) is a web page on an e-commerce website that provides information on a specific product or item listing. Just below the details of the item on this page, the buyer can usually find recommendations for other relevant items. These are typically in the form of a series of modules or carousels, with each module containing a set of recommended items. The selection and ordering of these item recommendation modules are intended to increase discover-ability of relevant items and encourage greater user engagement, while simultaneously showcasing diversity of inventory and satisfying other business objectives. Item recommendation modules on the IDP are often curated and statically configured for all customers, ignoring opportunities for personalization. In this paper, we present a scalable end-to-end production system to optimize the personalized selection and ordering of item recommendation modules on the IDP in real-time by utilizing deep neural networks. Through extensive offline experimentation and online A/B testing, we show that our proposed system achieves significantly higher click-through and conversion rates compared to other existing methods. In our online A/B test, our framework improved click-through rate by 2.48% and purchase-through rate by 7.34% over a static configuration.
SoftwareMySanAntonio

Sovos Shortlisted for 2021 SaaS Award's Best SaaS Product for Business Accounting or Finance

Sovos’ solutions for modern tax helps businesses remain compliant with ongoing regulatory changes around the world. Global tax software provider Sovos announced today that it has been named a finalist in the 2021 SaaS Awards Program in the category Best SaaS Product for Business Accounting or Finance. Leveraging global strategy and local execution, Sovos' complete solution for modern tax includes continuous transaction control (CTC) compliance for value-added tax (VAT), and sales and use tax compliance throughout North America. SaaS Awards finalists represent excellence and innovation in the scope of cloud-based SaaS solutions.
InternetTrendHunter.com

Boomer-Specfic E-Commerce Platforms

Australian media company Starts at 60 has launched an e-commerce platform dedicated to tech-savvy Baby Boomers. From clothing and footwear to health supplements and kitchen appliances, this online marketplace is a space for Aussies over the age of 60 to find products and services that are already curated to their age-specific needs.
BusinessGovernment Technology

Periscope Holdings Acquired by E-Commerce Company for $207M

Periscope Holdings, a 20-year-old company supplying e-procurement technology to state and local government, will be acquired by mdf commerce for about $207 million. The deal, part of a hot streak of mergers and acquisitions in gov tech this year, will bring Periscope Holdings under the umbrella of a publicly-traded global firm that marked about $85 million in revenue last year. Mdf commerce offers e-commerce, procurement, supply chain and marketplace technology to a wide range of customers functioning in business-to-customer, business-to-business and business-to-government roles.
Economythecustomer.net

How to Improve B2B Sales and Marketing Alignment

I have been fortunate during my 10 years in B2B marketing to work with some incredible sales and revenue professionals, and I’ve learned a thing or two about how to build rewarding alignment between our teams. Frankly, I’ve never really understood the narrative around poor alignment; tension between sales and marketing doesn’t need to exist at all. Not if you do the right things.
EconomyThe Spokesman-Review

Motley Fool: An e-commerce growth story

Wix.com (NYSE: WIX) is a top e-commerce platform helping small businesses around the world unlock online capabilities such as ordering food for delivery, consulting with a professional service via chat or video, purchasing and consuming entertainment, and new product search and discovery. Wix’s no-code website-building business has had a busy...
Cell Phonestimebusinessnews.com

Building an E-commerce Mobile App – Some Tips to come up with the Best

About 85% of smartphone users now prefer mobile applications instead of opening websites and navigating through them on their cellphones. A large portion of the overall B2C sales is now happening through mobile apps, but it is unfortunate that only limited retailers now offer mobile apps for customers. Considering it as a big opportunity in the evolving market, any e-com business or others who wish to increase their online sales must seriously consider building custom mobile apps.
Small BusinessPosted by
@growwithco

'Clicks Are Currency:' How E-Commerce Businesses Can Thrive in the Digital-First World

Grow with Google digital coach Roberto Martinez shares how e-commerce businesses can increase web traffic and navigate obstacles. The pandemic has given many businesses the opportunity to either pivot towards e-commerce or double-down on their current efforts. In order for these e-commerce ventures to be successful, businesses must focus on having the right digital tools, from creating an optimized consumer platform to integrating shipping services.
Businessgrocerydive.com

Grocery Outlet will begin testing e-commerce

Grocery Outlet plans to begin testing online shopping within the next several months, executives said during the company’s second-quarter earnings call on Tuesday. CEO Eric Lindberg and President RJ Sheedy said the company is currently in talks with technology companies over delivery as well as pickup options that it could pilot. “These tests will assess several factors, such as alignment with our unique model, operational and technical considerations, and total market opportunity,” Sheedy said during the call.
BusinessPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Maersk Acquisitions Expand E-Commerce Fulfillment, Delivery

Maersk said its customers can now increase speed and service coverage in their supply chains to keep pace with the rapid rise of e-commerce. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Marketscharlottestar.com

Veeam Continues Its Double-Digit Growth as Modern Data Protection Demand Increases

In this modern data-driven world, information technology (IT) is the key driving force. Data protection and cloud computing services continue to dominate many organization's top agendas. With the common data challenges and threats from cybercrime, backup is everything and of the highest priority. This aspect of data protection and backup...
Cell Phoneslionheartv.net

How e-commerce businesses boost operations with Viber

E-commerce has become essential in the present times when safety and convenience are priorities. What makes it work is its capability to be done remotely and online thus allowing the expansion of businesses to a larger consumer base and even to various markets. With its growth also comes necessary improvements...

Comments / 0

Community Policy