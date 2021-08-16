Full-time, in-person learning returns for Juneau’s students
On Monday morning, parents welcomed the sound of the school bell as students in grades 1 through 12 returned to classrooms across the City and Borough of Juneau. Gray skies and light rain overhead did not dampen spirits as crossing guards, bus drivers, teachers, principals and paraprofessionals welcomed students back to campus. Parents straightened masks and provided last-minute advice to younger students before they entered open school doors.www.juneauempire.com
