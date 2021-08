We are saddened by the deaths of all lives lost to violence. The prevention of violence and healthy development of children is at the heart of Families and Friends of Louisiana’s Incarcerated Children’s (FFLIC’s) mission. We take a systems transformation approach to our work, seeking to find holistic solutions to community violence. Consequently, our organization was roiled by the decision of New Orleans District Attorney, Jason Williams to try young people implicated in the violence as adults, once again.