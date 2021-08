When it comes to Louisiana, there is plenty of great Hip Hop that has come from the beautiful state. Sure we are known for being in the news for high risk cases of COVID, but this is a place of great food, fellowship and of course some of the best Hip Hop artist in the world. When you think about one city in Louisiana that is known for really knocking doors down. It would most definitely be New Orleans. They are the home of the mighty No Limit Records, home to Master P, C- Murder, Mystikal and at one time Snoop Dogg. But it was also home to Cash Money Records, home of one of the biggest selling artist in the world Lil Wayne. What some may not know is that Wayne got his start with a four man conglomerate called Hot Boys. The members were Juvenile, B.G (Baby Gangsta), Lil Wayne and Turk.