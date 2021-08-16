Raymond Needy

GARDNER—Raymond Howard Needy, 90, of Gardner, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. Born Feb. 21, 1931 in Chicago, he was the son of Allen and Eva (nee Brady) Needy. Raymond loved flying his airplane. He also looked forward to the thresherman shows where he could hear the huff and puff of the steam engines. Ray was in a ham radio club (call letters K9PMJ) where he talked nationwide before computers were around. He transitioned to the computer era and video chatted daily during the Covid pandemic. Raymond was in the United States Navy. He was employed by Argonne National Laboratory and later taught at Triton College. He retired in 1990 and moved to Gardner, where he could watch the corn grow, after living 33 years in Lockport.