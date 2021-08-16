Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manchester, CT

Union asks Lamont to extend workers vaccination deadline

Middletown Press
 4 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s largest health care union said Monday it will ask Gov. Ned Lamont to give nursing homes another 30 days to ensure that all of its employees are being vaccinated against COVID-19. Lamont signed an executive order this month that prevents nursing homes from employing anyone who has not received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 7. Those found in violation of the order face fines of $20,000 a day.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manchester, CT
Government
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
City
Manchester, CT
City
Union, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
Manchester, CT
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#Local Union#Race#Ap#Seiu 1199#Metrics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. charges man who made bomb threat near U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday charged a North Carolina man who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol the day before, leading to a five-hour standoff with law enforcement. Floyd Ray Roseberry was charged with threatening to use a weapon...
Congress & CourtsCBS News

3 U.S. senators test positive in "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases

Three U.S. senators — John Hickenlooper, Angus King and Roger Wicker — announced Thursday that they all have tested positive for coronavirus. All three senators were vaccinated and experiencing a "breakthrough" case of COVID-19. Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, announced his positive result on Twitter. "I've tested positive for a...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.

Comments / 0

Community Policy