After three losses to start the season, the Bear River girls soccer team found its footing late last week with a decisive win in front of the home crowd. Naomi Tomlinson was a force to be reckoned with as the Bears hosted Ben Lomond on Thursday in Garland. Tomlinson scored four goals, including a hat trick in the second half alone, as Bear River improved to 1-3 on the young season in a 4-0 drubbing of the Scots. Lyza Pebley recorded the clean sheet in goal for the Bears.