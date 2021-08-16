Cancel
The Woodlands, TX

Incorporation set for November vote in The Woodlands

By Catherine Dominguez
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Woodlands Township board agreed during a special meeting to place the question of incorporation on the November 2021 ballot. The decision came with a 5-2 vote after a lengthy presentation by Finance Director Monique Sharp who showed updated information on the financial model if the community approves incorporation and highlighted the current tax rate of 22.31 cents per $100 valuation would remain the same.

