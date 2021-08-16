TRADE AND EXCHANGE, BUY AND SELL CRYPTO WITH BINARYX

Ethereum trends show it’s becoming more valuable as ETH 2.0 draws near. Thus, institutional investors are clamoring to get in on the action before it is too late. A signal for this has been ETH Futures have been trading at a higher basis premium than BTC Futures on CME. ETH Futures have continuously traded at a higher rolling basis than BTC Futures for the past three months. This could show that institutional investors are more bullish on ETH’s future in comparison to BTC. But other factors have also led to the ETH Futures trading so high.