ROANOKE, W.Va. – The West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Committee on Redistricting held a hearing on the state’s impending congressional redistricting. On Tuesday, a public hearing was held at Stonewall Resort State Park to receive the public’s input on redistricting. The redrawing of the state’s congressional and legislative boundary lines is looked at every 10 years, using the most recent U.S. Census data. Officials said that census data could be released as early as Sept. 30.