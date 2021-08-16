Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion, MA

Re-dedication of the Broomhead Bandstand and Best of Broadway

Wicked Local
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARION - On Friday, Aug. 20, there will be a re-dedication ceremony for the Robert O. Broomhead Bandstand at Island Wharf in Marion. Several years ago, the bandstand was refurbished and during the construction, the commemorative plaques were misplaced. Subsequently, a new plaque was fabricated that indicates the dedication of the bandstand to longtime past band member and trombonist Robert O. Broomhead (1903-1981). It also displays the founding year of the Marion Concert Band; 1878. The ceremony will be right at 7 p.m. followed directly by the "Best of Broadway" concert.

www.wickedlocal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marion, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Broadway#Concert Band#The Broomhead Bandstand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged in court

The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

3 U.S. senators test positive in "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases

Three U.S. senators — John Hickenlooper, Angus King and Roger Wicker — announced Thursday that they all have tested positive for coronavirus. All three senators were vaccinated and experiencing a "breakthrough" case of COVID-19. Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, announced his positive result on Twitter. "I've tested positive for a...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
TechnologyPosted by
The Hill

China passes strict data privacy law protecting personal data

China’s top legislative body on Friday passed a new data privacy law that places limits on companies’ collection of personal user data, the latest action in the government’s ongoing efforts to tighten restrictions on tech giants operating in the country. China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency reported that the Standing Committee...

Comments / 0

Community Policy