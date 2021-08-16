Re-dedication of the Broomhead Bandstand and Best of Broadway

MARION - On Friday, Aug. 20, there will be a re-dedication ceremony for the Robert O. Broomhead Bandstand at Island Wharf in Marion. Several years ago, the bandstand was refurbished and during the construction, the commemorative plaques were misplaced. Subsequently, a new plaque was fabricated that indicates the dedication of the bandstand to longtime past band member and trombonist Robert O. Broomhead (1903-1981). It also displays the founding year of the Marion Concert Band; 1878. The ceremony will be right at 7 p.m. followed directly by the "Best of Broadway" concert.