Sounds of the season: North Allegheny marching band camp a chance to fine-tune field performance

Student musicians and performers with the North Allegheny Marching Band dealt with extreme heat, sweltering humidity and heavy downpours that sent them indoors for rehearsal during a week-long band camp Aug. 9-13.

The musicians, color guard and cheer squad fine-tuned musical selections and ran drills for their intricate field performance in preparation for the upcoming football season, which kicks off against Allderdice High School at 7: 30 p.m. on Aug. 27 at Newman Stadium in McCandless.

A number of the band members helped lighten the mood while they worked to craft their routines by donning multicolored casual cloths and a rainbow of accessories.

NA’s “Tiger” marching, which is directed by Todd Stefan, has been performing for more than 35 years and regularly appears at local and national festivals, parades, and various community events.

More than 400 students participate in the district’s various ensembles, which includes the marching band, concert band, symphonic band, wind ensemble and a jazz band as well as color guard, a majorette unit and a dance team.

The band also has performed at national events including the Tournament of Roses Parade, the Orange Bowl and Parade, the Sugar Bowl, the Cotton Bowl, the Outback Bowl, the Alamo Bowl, the Peach Bowl and Parade, and 11 trips to Disney World and Epcot Center in Orlando, Fla.

In May 1996, The North Allegheny marching band secured its place in history by breaking the world record for the longest music march.

The new world record of 50.12 miles in 24.49 hours was included in the 1998 printing of The Guinness Book of World Records.