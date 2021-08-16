Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allegheny County, PA

Sounds of the season: North Allegheny marching band camp a chance to fine-tune field performance

By Tony LaRussa
Posted by 
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VdME8_0bTME1HJ00

Student musicians and performers with the North Allegheny Marching Band dealt with extreme heat, sweltering humidity and heavy downpours that sent them indoors for rehearsal during a week-long band camp Aug. 9-13.

The musicians, color guard and cheer squad fine-tuned musical selections and ran drills for their intricate field performance in preparation for the upcoming football season, which kicks off against Allderdice High School at 7: 30 p.m. on Aug. 27 at Newman Stadium in McCandless.

A number of the band members helped lighten the mood while they worked to craft their routines by donning multicolored casual cloths and a rainbow of accessories.

NA’s “Tiger” marching, which is directed by Todd Stefan, has been performing for more than 35 years and regularly appears at local and national festivals, parades, and various community events.

More than 400 students participate in the district’s various ensembles, which includes the marching band, concert band, symphonic band, wind ensemble and a jazz band as well as color guard, a majorette unit and a dance team.

The band also has performed at national events including the Tournament of Roses Parade, the Orange Bowl and Parade, the Sugar Bowl, the Cotton Bowl, the Outback Bowl, the Alamo Bowl, the Peach Bowl and Parade, and 11 trips to Disney World and Epcot Center in Orlando, Fla.

In May 1996, The North Allegheny marching band secured its place in history by breaking the world record for the longest music march.

The new world record of 50.12 miles in 24.49 hours was included in the 1998 printing of The Guinness Book of World Records.

Comments / 0

Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
6K+
Followers
439
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
County
Allegheny County, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Band Camp#Jazz Band#Allderdice High School#Na#Disney World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Education
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. charges man who made bomb threat near U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday charged a North Carolina man who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol the day before, leading to a five-hour standoff with law enforcement. Floyd Ray Roseberry was charged with threatening to use a weapon...
Congress & CourtsCBS News

3 U.S. senators test positive in "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases

Three U.S. senators — John Hickenlooper, Angus King and Roger Wicker — announced Thursday that they all have tested positive for coronavirus. All three senators were vaccinated and experiencing a "breakthrough" case of COVID-19. Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, announced his positive result on Twitter. "I've tested positive for a...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.

Comments / 0

Community Policy