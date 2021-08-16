A $20M McLaren F1 and Other Collector Car Absurdity From Pebble Beach
Someone spent $156,250 on a half-scale Grand Prix car that tops out at 50 mph. A car's price and its driving experience have never strongly correlated, and their association has only weakened with the commoditization of the classic car market. This was on full display at Pebble Beach last week, where deep-pocketed collectors and speculators shelled out a combined $343 million on cars. What's more, nearly a tenth of that was spent on just two cars sold by Gooding & Company.www.thedrive.com
