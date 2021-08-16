Cancel
Canada's famed luxury overnight train line the Rocky Mountaineer debuts its first US route between Colorado and Utah

By Alastair Talbot For Dailymail.Com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The inaugural run of the Rocky Mountaineer in the United States barreled its way across the stunning landscapes of two Far Western states as the Canadian company known for luxury overnight train travel debuted its service on August 15.

The two-day luxury excursion between Denver, Colorado, and Moab, Utah - Rockies to the Red Rocks - took guests on a journey along the Colorado River and through canyons with steep rugged walls. The custom-fitted train stops for the night at the approximate halfway point in Glenwood Springs, Colo., where the route features mountain vistas, desert cliffs and rock formations.

The new service joins the luxury scenic train line's three rail offerings in Western Canada and provides customers with spacious glass-domed train coaches, coupled with an onboard culinary experience that allows guests to enjoy the scenery as they dine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V4G2t_0bTMDeO400
From the dramatic Rocky Mountains setting of Denver, to the breathtaking southeastern high desert region in Utah, this incredible adventure takes train enthusiasts across Colorado in style and comfort onboard the famed Rocky Mountaineer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sS6sM_0bTMDeO400
Rocky Mountaineer offers a luxury scenic train ride for those who like to sit back and take in the nature's beauty

The Vancouver-based train line has been running three routs within Canada (Vancouver to Banff, Lake Louise and Jasper) since it was founded in 1990. The Rocky Mountaineer has been honored by the World Travel Awards as the 'World's Leading Travel Experience by Train' eight times, and in 2020, it won a Globe Travel Award for 'Best Rail Company.'

The US journey begins in Denver, where passengers board the Rocky Mountaineer at the Union Pacific Railyard. From there, the train sets off for an eight-hour, 175-mile ride to Glenwood Springs.

As the train slowly roll out of downtown Denver (5,280 feet above sea level), rail enthusiasts can wave goodbye to the skyscrapers and bustling city for the wonder of the Rockies.

The train climbs into the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains via the 'Big 10 Curve,' which was built in the early 1900s as a switchback to help trains climb the steep terrain. At about the middle of the curve, two dozen rail cars filled with cement are permanently parked alongside the track as a wind block. The outdoor viewing platforms offer riders the region's notorious winds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nCEsJ_0bTMDeO400
Rocky Mountaineer's Rockies to the Red Rocks route stretches between Denver, Colorado, and Moab, Utah, making a stop in Glenwood Springs and traveling near Arches National Parks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mn13y_0bTMDeO400
The train line is working with local tourism organizations, hotels and tour operators to curate custom vacation packages that feature tours, activities, and stays in Denver and Moab so guests can experience even more of the region

After the climb into the Rockies, the locomotive goes through the Moffatt Tunnel, which has been open since 1928 and cuts through the Continental Divide at 9,239 feet above sea level to the base of Winter Park Ski Area.

Just down the tracks from there, in Granby, the train chugs alongside the 1,450-mile-long Colorado River the remainder of the journey to Moab. Green and yellow ranch lands and expansive valleys give way to a series of canyons as the first day culminates with a ride through Glenwood Canyon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wYhWF_0bTMDeO400
As train slowly rolls out of downtown Denver (5,280 feet above sea level), wave goodbye to the skyscrapers and bustling city life, and prepare for panoramic views of the Rocky Mountains
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hdhHL_0bTMDeO400
Take in the panoramic views of the Colorado Rockies before the glow of the red rocks welcome you to Moab, Utah

Sixteen miles in length, it is one of the most scenic stretches of road and track in the entire state of Colorado, with jagged walls that rise to more than 1,300 feet tall. It serves as the gateway to Glenwood Springs, where passengers disembark for the night with a chance to explore its downtown area and soak in a hot spring.

The next day's route between Glenwood Springs and Moab is 194 miles, longer than the previous day. But, because this ride follows a decline in elevation, the trip takes only five hours. On this leg, Colorado's Western Slope transitions from high alpine forests to red rock cliffs and canyons.

The convergence takes place west of Glenwood in the Grand Valley, where the 11,000-foot Grand Mesa and its thick, green forests are juxtaposed with the beige, sandstone cliffs of the Book Cliffs Mountain Range.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ENnc_0bTMDeO400
Train enthusiasts will jump at the chance to ride the rails between Grand Junction and Moab, on a route not accessible by road

Near Grand Valley, the train passes through the small town of Palisade, home to the Palisade Fruit & Wine Byway, with more than 30 wineries and about two dozen peach orchards butted up against the Book Cliffs.

From there, it's 25 miles through Ruby Canyon and its red sandstone cliffs, an area only accessible by train, foot or raft. The train then crosses into Utah, and the Rocky Mountains give way to the high desert region that leads into Moab, which serves as a jumping off place for some of the Southwest's most spectacular scenery and outdoor activities.

However, the most differentiating thing about the Rocky Mountaineer's operation compared to other luxury trains, such as the The Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Rail or Amtrak's Coast Starlight in the US, is that riders don't actually sleep on the train even though it's a multi-day trip.

In fact, there are no sleeper cars at all on any of the Rocky Mountaineer's routes. Instead, guests disembark the train each evening and spend the night in a local hotel.

The train features expansive windows and only travels during the day to maximize the scenery.

The purpose of this setup is two-fold: to allow guests to get a better night's sleep (no rocking and rolling), and to ensure darkness does not cloak the scenery.

'Our routes showcase some of the most spectacular scenery North America has to offer,' said Nicole Ford, communications director at Rocky Mountaineer. 'Our trains only travel during the day and feature oversized windows so guests do not miss a moment of the ever-changing landscapes.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IJfWu_0bTMDeO400
Fine dining and first-class service are part of the journey, with prices starting at $1,250 per person

Another allure of the Rocky Mountaineer is its food and beverage program, which forgoes a classic dining car for an eat-at-your-seat approach with individual tray tables. Each row is treated as a table at a restaurant, with personalized service, scheduled meals and drinks on demand.

The menu features local ingredients, many from areas the train passes through, such as short ribs braised with beer from Epic Brewing, charcuterie boards made with Colorado bison, elk and venison, seasonal vegetables from Colorado growers and desserts from Aspen Baking Company.

The drink menu for the launch doesn't showcase any regional wine (it's from California and Oregon instead), but it does offer regional beers (Denver Beer Company). Rocky Mountaineer said the beverage selection could continue to change throughout the inaugural season as it looks to establish more local partnerships.

There are two classes of service on the Rockies to the Red Rocks itinerary: SilverLeaf ($1,250 per person) and SilverLeaf Plus ($1,645). Both include all meals and drinks - both alcoholic and non-alcoholic - seats adjacent to oversized glass-dome windows and an overnight hotel stay in Glenwood Springs at either the Glenwood Hotel Colorado, the Hotel Denver or the Glenwood Hot Springs Resort.

The SilverLeaf Plus adds an additional course during meals and exclusive access to a separate lounge that features a mixologist who makes craft cocktails with premium spirits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bMlRH_0bTMDeO400
As part of its rail travel package, Rocky Mountaineer guests are served hot, gourmet breakfast and lunches with gourmet snacks and complimentary alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a5QBf_0bTMDeO400
Treat yourself to Michelin star-worthy food, world-class service, and an unobstructed view of nature's wonders

Though meals are enjoyed at ones seat, there is reason to get up and walk around - each car, regardless of class, has a small outdoor viewing platform where a person can get a blast of fresh mountain air and observe the mountain range's beauty.

Obviously, the two-day experience on the train is the main attraction, but the Rocky Mountaineer encourages its guests to spend more time in its destinations with pre- and post-trip planning services, especially when the train stops overnights.

When booking on the train's official website, it will make suggestions to arrange extended stays at the origin and destination. It also partners with tour companies to facilitate adventures in the surrounding areas.

The train passes close to attractions such as Arches National Park in Utah. The rail line offers add-on tours to the park and other spots on either end of the journey.

There are package options for add-on tours, activities and hotel stays in Denver and Moab, including Arches and Canyonlands National Parks, as well as within-reach destinations such as Bryce Canyon, Lake Powell, Salt Lake City and Las Vegas.

The inaugural season for Rockies to the Red Rocks runs though November 19. The 2022 season will be extended to seven months and begin next spring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yVcxA_0bTMDeO400
ALL ABOARD: Rocky Mountaineer staff greet the train's first-ever guests on August 15, before embarking on a 175-mile journey all the way to Utah 

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

