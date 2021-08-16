Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

'Seaweed, maggots and fungi can help us feed the world and cope with climate change'

By ( Image: Getty Images/EyeEm)
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47wfkd_0bTMDdVL00
Putting maggots on the menu

Many people won’t like the sound of this research. I have to admit I feel a bit queasy myself. In order to safeguard our global food supply, Cambridge ­researchers are proposing we harness new food sources such as mycoprotein (from fungi) and seaweed for kelp.

So far so good. But also on their list are the larvae of insects such as the housefly, in other words maggots.

Their argument is we need novel foods for the future to cope with climate change, pandemics and combat widespread floods.

To withstand these natural ­impediments to food production they’ve come up with proposals for a nutritious and more sustainable diet than traditional plant and animal-based foods. And a new kind of farming, concentrating on spirulina and chlorella, which are both algae.

A new era of farming methods would include modular systems for town farming which the researchers call “polycentric food networks” where food could be produced by urban communities thus reducing reliance on global supply chains.

“Foods like sugar kelp, flies, mealworm and single-celled algae such as chlorella, have the potential to provide healthy, risk-resilient diets that can address malnutrition around the world,” says Dr Asaf Tzachor, lead author of a report at the Centre for the Study of Existential Risk (CSER) at the University of Cambridge.

He added: “Our current food system is vulnerable. It’s exposed to a litany of risks – floods and frosts, droughts and dry spells, pathogens and parasites – which marginal improvements in productivity won’t change.

“To future-proof our food supply we need to integrate completely new ways of farming into the system.” With the Covid-19 pandemic we’ve seen firsthand the disruption from a force beyond human control, made worse by government restrictions on travel, disrupting food production and supply chains across the world.

Our vulnerability has been highlighted by wildfires, droughts and swarms of desert locusts. Climate change can only worsen these threats.

“Advances open up many possibilities for alternative food supply systems that are more risk-resilient, and can supply sustainable nutrition to billions of people,” said Catherine Richards, a doctoral researcher at Cambridge’s Centre for the Study of Existential Risk and Department of Engineering.

Malnutrition isn’t new but we don’t seem able to deal with it. Two billion people experience food insecurity, including over 690 million who are undernourished and 340 million children vitamin and mineral deficient.

By the way, you’d probably never know if you were eating insects. They’d be buried as ingredients in pasta, burgers and energy bars.

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

385K+
Followers
81K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seaweed#Food Insecurity#Climate Change#Fungi#Food Systems#Cser#Malnutrition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Related
SciencePosted by
The Independent

Scientists in Japan create first genetically modified marsupial

Scientists in Japan have crispr-marsupials/">bred the first ever genetically modified marsupial, breeding a litter of albino opossums using the gene-editing technique CRISPR. CRISPR, which uses proteins to find, bind to, and modify certain stretches of genetic material, has been around since 2012, and has been used to modify everything from tomatoes to (far more controversially) human embryos.
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Humanity Should Tackle Global Warming By Building Houses into the Earth

Global warming is a major threat, and humanity needs new ideas to tackle it. Or perhaps it should draw some inspiration from the past. Global warming usually means human-induced warming of the Earth’s system. Climate change can mean both natural and anthropogenic change. According to a new article from InterestingEngineering.com, Earth houses that were built between the ‘70s and ‘80s for the gas crisis could represent the perfect option for tackling global warming nowadays. Earth houses are those residents whose roofs rise only a little above the surrounding ground.
AgricultureNewswise

Addressing Climate Change and Agriculture Complicated by Need to Feed Planet with Safe, Healthy, Affordable, Nutritious Foods

Before joining Notre Dame's Keough School of Global Affairs, Paul Winters was the associate vice-president, Strategy and Knowledge Department and director of the Research and Impact Assessment Division at the International Fund for Agricultural Development in Rome. "With respect to climate change, agriculture and food security are complicated by the...
United NationsPress Democrat

9 steps consumers can take to combat climate change

A major U.N. report issued Monday has found that humans must act now to cut greenhouse gas emissions before the effects of climate change worsen. Here are some changes you can make to slow the effects of climate change:. 1. Take advantage of opportunities to use renewable energy: Consider investing...
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Brain chips can help us thrive in the world of the future — but there are downsides to cyborgism

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. [M]achines have a lot of apparent advantages over us mere flesh bags, as [Stephen] Hawking alluded to. They’re faster thinkers, with bigger, potentially infinite memories; they can network and interface in a way that would be called telepathy if a human could do it. And they’re not limited by their physical bodies.
Books & LiteratureHouston Chronicle

Book World: Climate science may change minds; climate sadness can change hearts

- - - The other night I made my 4-year-old son cry. That's not all that uncommon, as most parents know. I routinely bring out the tears by telling him that we won't buy Hot Wheels cars every day or that he can't have ice cream for breakfast. But this time was different. This time, the emotions swelled because I served him dinner on disposable dishware. "Mom, we can't reuse or recycle this plate!" His disgust, fear and sadness were real and raw.
EnvironmentIola Register

Climate change cannot be ignored

GORDON BAY, Ontario — Two weeks ago, one of America’s best-known climate scientists set off onto Ontario’s Lake Joseph for an evening of stargazing, as she had almost every summer of her life. From her boat, the night sky, which should have been brilliant, was obscured by smoke. “It was...
ScienceArchDaily

Could Volcanic Rock Be the Latest Material to Help Us Combat Climate Change?

Climatic conditions throughout the world are changing and with extreme temperatures and scarce resources becoming the norm, architectural materials and techniques are having to innovate to prepare for the future. 'Carbon to Rock' is an installation by IGNEOUS TECTONICS (Cristina Parreño and Sergio Araya) being presented in the 2021 Venice...
EnvironmentPosted by
ScienceAlert

The Avoided World: How The Montreal Protocol Saved Us From a Scorched Earth

If the world hadn't come together to ban ozone-destroying chemicals in the late 1980s, a new study suggests climate change would have drastically worsened global warming by the 2040s. The models paint a picture of a world avoided – a scorched Earth scenario even more fiery than the climate crisis we currently face.  According to the results, a continued surge in chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) would have caused the ozone layer to collapse worldwide by the 2040s, leading to a rise in harmful ultraviolet radiation showering upon plants and animals. Without the worldwide agreement to ban these chemicals, known as the Montreal Protocol, researchers think...
EnvironmentPosted by
Boston

Tell us: Are you changing your habits to combat climate change?

The recently released IPCC report by the UN "is a reality check" on the climate crisis. ‘Code red’ on climate change took over headlines Monday, when the United Nations’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC, published their sixth assessment report. The report revealed comprehensive data on the urgency of...
AgriculturePosted by
The Independent

Climate crisis: Can going vegan save the world?

The great project of our species has been agriculture. Since the end of the last ice age, around 11,000 years ago, humans have been hell-bent on farming our way to prosperity. And after a slow start, we seem to have become incredibly good at it. Over the millennia, gradual improvements...
CharitiesHarvard Health

How food donations can help fight hunger and climate change

Every year, nearly 700 million people suffer from hunger around the world, while 1.3 billion tons of food are thrown away. Both food waste and hunger have increased during the pandemic. It doesn’t have to be that way, said Emily Broad Leib, director of the Food Law and Policy Clinic...
The Conversation U.S.

Seemingly small climate changes can have big consequences

Climate change has been accumulating slowly but relentlessly for decades. The changes might sound small when you hear about them – another tenth of a degree warmer, another centimeter of sea level rise – but seemingly small changes can have big effects on the world around us, especially regionally. The...
Environmenttpr.org

Coping With The Reality Of Climate Change

The U.N. has said that it is unequivocal that humans have warmed the Earth and that the scale of the changes is unprecedented. And the predictions are dire - more drought, more fires, heat waves - if we don't change our ways. And it's not the first time we've heard it, though the evidence linking human behavior to climate change is now stronger. So that got us wondering, how does such overwhelming news affect us and our desire to do something about it? We're joined now by Dr. Elke Weber, professor of psychology at Princeton University, and she also contributed to the U.N.'s latest climate report. Welcome to the program.
WildlifeBBC

Why chocolate supplies could be threatened if we don't help insects

Chocolate supplies could run out if we don't save the bees and butterflies that help their production, new research has found. Scientists from the University of Cambridge discovered that a decline in the number of insects like bees, butterflies, midges and wasps could mean that not enough cocoa plants grow.

Comments / 0

Community Policy