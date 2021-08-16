10K-SF Littleton mansion set on 27 scenic acres lists for $8M (Photos)

The retail buildings on the site of the future Rockville Wegmans grocery store have been leveled at the corner of Rockville Pike and Halpine Road. You can see the vacant Fuddruckers restaurant all the way from that corner now, which wasn't possible before. The parking lot that surrounded the stores is still intact. Wegmans will be the anchor retail tenant of B.F. Saul's Twinbrook Corner development here.