Real Estate

10K-SF Littleton mansion set on 27 scenic acres lists for $8M (Photos)

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 4 days ago

Tucked into the foothills just south of Denver is a home listed for $8 million. The custom home located at 12601 White Deer Drive in Littleton was completed in 2014 and listed for sale in mid-July. The gated property is owned by Roger and Katherine Flahive. Roger works in oil and gas and Katherine works as a life coach. Both also work for the Flahive Family Foundation, which is focused on education, health and conservation primarily in Africa.

