Over the past year, many people’s work from home desk set up has been getting a lot of use. But do you know how many germs are lingering on that workspace? When did you last clean your office or home desk? I’m not talking about straightening up and putting things away. When did you last sanitize? Even though it might look clean, many people neglect to thoroughly scrub and disinfect their workspace. And as a result, your desk is probably dirtier than your toilet seat.