It looks like NBA rookies Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green have bold aspirations as they join the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets, respectively… in NBA 2K22 that is. As 2K Games revealed the player ratings for NBA 2k22, they also shared Ronnie 2K’s interviews with the top picks of the 2021 NBA Draft, including Cunningham and Green of course. The youngsters got a first look at their initial ratings and made their predictions on what their rankings would be at the end of the 2021-22 season.