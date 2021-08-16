Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

New Amsterdam Season 4 Recruits Zoey's Playlist Actress as Deaf Surgeon

By Vlada Gelman
Posted by 
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oUJ6o_0bTMCMW300

New Amsterdam is adding another new doctor to its ranks… and this one might fill the shoes of someone we already know! The NBC medical drama has tapped Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist guest star Sandra Mae Frank to recur during Season 4 as a deaf surgeon, TVLine has learned exclusively.

“Young, talented and self-assured, Dr. Wilder is one of the few deaf surgeons in New York City. She’s also one of the best surgeons, period,” showrunner David Schulner tells TVLine. “But when Max tries to lure her to New Amsterdam, she refuses to join his team. Many times, in fact. In high demand all over the country, what’s it going to take to get Dr. Wilder to practice at this fabled hospital? And who is she replacing? These are just a few of the questions that will be answered in the season premiere.”

Zoey’s Playlist fans might remember Frank as Abigail, the daughter of Mitch’s caretaker Howie, and from her memorable American Sign Language performance of “Fight Song.” Her TV credits also include Daybreak and Switched at Birth .

Additionally, Chloe Freeman ( The Blacklist ) will appear in multiple Season 4 episodes as Dr. Pavan Carey, a new resident in Dr. Bloom’s Emergency Department.

As TVLine previously reported, The Killing and True Blood vet Michelle Forbes is also joining the series in the recurring role of Dr. Veronica Fuentes, a calm, poised and fearless fixer who is brought in to “reconstruct” the failing hospital. Dr. Fuentes’ first order of business on her way to reversing New Amsterdam’s declining numbers will be to “wipe clean the inept board.”

New Amsterdam Season 4 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 10/9c. Until then, hit the comments with your thoughts on the new additions!

Comments / 0

TVLine

TVLine

18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Forbes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Amsterdam#Deaf#New York City#Surgeon#Emergency Department#Nbc#Playlist#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesTVLine

Virgin River: 8 Questions We Need Answered in Potential Season 4

Netflix hasn’t officially renewed Virgin River for a fourth season, but that isn’t stopping us from thinking about it — and we have a lot to discuss. The romantic drama’s third season finale ended with a series of jaw-dropping cliffhangers, from Wes’ long-dreaded return to the reveal that Mel is pregnant… but doesn’t know if the baby is Jack’s or Mark’s.
TV & VideosTVLine

Fall TV 2021: Your Handy Calendar of 100+ Season and Series Premiere Dates

Fall TV is back, baby! And to help you keep tabs on it all, TVLine presents its famously handy calendar (and it is a calendar) of September and October premiere dates. Going to (masked but in-person) school on last year’s very odd bird of a pandemic-delayed rollout plan, this year’s fall slate is as rrrrobust as ever, offering up prestige cable fare, streaming series and movies, and (sometimes quickly) returning broadcast favorites.
TV SeriesTVLine

Hacks: 7 Things We Want to See In Season 2 (and Beyond)

Any time TV icon Jean Smart graces our screens, you can count that we’re not only watching, but are beyond transfixed. As such, one can imagine our sheer joy when HBO Max announced the renewal of Hacks in June. While we anxiously await the biting comedy’s return (premiere date TBD),...
TV ShowsTVLine

Bachelor in Paradise Returns, Dating Game Finale and More

On TV this Monday: David Spade presides over Bachelor in Paradise, Housebroken deals with a sociopathic parrot, and one of the Lawrence Brothers looks for love on The Celebrity Dating Game. Here are 10 programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern. FX on Hulu. Reservation Dogs. NBC.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Should New Amsterdam Fans Be Nervous About The Newest Doctor Joining Season 4?

Changes are coming to New Amsterdam in Season 4, and not just because Season 3 ended with Max and Helen finally taking a big step forward in turning their platonic relationship into something romantic. A number of new characters are on the way, but the newest leaves me wondering: should viewers be worried about what her introduction means for the existing doctors of New Amsterdam?
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘New Amsterdam’ Adds 2 Doctors to the Hospital Staff for Season 4

Change is coming to New Amsterdam in the form of two new recurring characters — but things will also remain the same, namely Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) going after what he wants. In this case, it’s Sandra Mae Frank’s Dr. Wilder, a deaf surgeon whom New Amsterdam showrunner David...
TV Seriestvinsider.com

Peter Gallagher Joins ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 18 in a Recurring Role

Peter Gallagher is gearing up for his next TV role as the actor joins Grey’s Anatomy for its 18th season at ABC. The Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Grace and Frankie star will scrub up as Dr. Alan Hamilton who reportedly has a major arc in the season. According to Deadline, Gallagher’s character will have a crucial role in the previously-announced return of Kate Burton as Ellis Grey.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

New Amsterdam: Michelle Forbes Joins Season 4 in Pivotal Role

New Amsterdam may be getting ready to clean house, with a little help from Michelle Forbes. The Killing and True Blood vet is joining the NBC medical drama’s upcoming fourth season in the recurring role of Dr. Veronica Fuentes, a calm, poised and fearless fixer who is brought in to “reconstruct” the failing hospital. TVLine has learned that Dr. Fuentes’ first order of business on her way to reversing New Amsterdam’s declining numbers will be to “wipe clean the inept board.” Forbes most recently recurred on ABC’s Big Sky. A source close to the David E. Kelley drama confirms that Forbes’ role as Margaret Kleinsasser came to an end in the Season 1 finale. New Amsterdam kicks off Season 4 on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 10 pm.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘New Amsterdam’: What Can We Expect From Sharpwin in Season 4?

The moment we’d been waiting (and waiting and waiting) for finally happened in the New Amsterdam Season 3 finale: Doctors Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) kissed!. Helen closed the door before we could see what happened next, but… “I think the audience’s expectation is we’re not...
TV SeriesPosted by
Parade

Check Out Our Complete Diagnosis for New Amsterdam Season 4!

The big question when New Amsterdam returns for its fourth season is what actually happened behind the closed door of Dr. Helen Sharpe’s (Freema Agyeman) apartment after she and Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) finally shared a kiss!. “Each is put to the test of how far they’ll go to...
Musicfangirlish.com

And the Winners of the ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Best Song Tournament Are…

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist has featured over 100 songs over two seasons, and fans have spent the last month voting on Twitter in the Best Song Tournament. And now the time has come for the winners to be announced! We’ve crunched the numbers and determined not only which song won the overall vote, but which songs were the most popular for each character. And, yes, for the two ships that have been stuck in a love triangle over the past two seasons. So let’s get started…
Moviesfangirlish.com

OTP Series: Our Clarkeman Hopes for the ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Movie

Fans of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist are overjoyed to hear that Roku has almost finalized a deal to save the show, agreeing to a two-hour movie to wrap up the series (with an option for more episodes if ratings warrant). As often happens within fandom, it took precisely twelve seconds for fans to start to speculate on what the movie might bring. And, beyond that, what they want to see.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Canceled But Not Forgotten: How ‘Lovecraft Country’ and ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Are Still in the Emmy Hunt

Earlier this spring, I had the privilege of moderating a panel with the always joyful cast of one of my favorite recent comedies, “Superstore.” But the timing was unfortunate: Just days beforehand, NBC had announced that the show was ending its run. You would have excused the cast for not exactly being on cloud nine with the news. But they handled it like pros — and when I asked them to address the elephant in the room, they cleverly took out the network talking points and read, word-for-word, how they had been coached to explain the sudden decision to end...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

grown-ish season 4 episode 7 spoilers: Will Zoey speak up?

As you prepare yourself to see grown-ish season 4 episode 7 on Freeform next week, know that more challenges are coming Zoey’s way. This time around, the main focus is her career and whether or not it’s going to get fully off the ground anytime soon. At the moment, Yara...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: SHOCKER! Mariah Copeland’s Kidnapper Revealed?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease the search for Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will intensify this week. Time is of the essence, as Mariah is in her third trimester. There is much speculation over who is holding the surrogate captive. There are obvious suspects like Ben “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) or Ian Ward (Ray Wise). Fans of the CBS soap are also looking at Nina Webster (Tricia Cast) with suspicion. However, it could be the least likely suspect.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
Public HealthPopculture

'The Dark Knight' Actor Reveals His Son Died of COVID-19

Michael Jai White is opening up about the loss of his oldest child after the 38-year-old son of The Dark Knight actor passed away "a few months ago" due to COVID-19. White opened up about the tragedy in an Aug. 1 interview with VladTV, saying he was devastated to lose his first child, whom he had welcomed when he himself was just 15 years old. Watch the full interview with the actor below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy