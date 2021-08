Social media influencer and former professional golfer Paige Spiranac is offering up some golfing tips in her latest Instagram post. Paige Spiranac had a short-lived professional golfing career but has made a name for herself on social media. The blonde beauty often uses her social media platform to offer up tips to leisure golf players looking to improve their game. She also uses social media to promote golfing products from companies in the golf industry. She has a huge social media following with well over three million followers on Instagram and nearly 500,000 on Twitter. Her social media posts always tend to grab a lot of attention as she’s made a nice career for herself as an influencer.