During the regular season we are going to do a weekly power ranking of the ACC teams. To kick it off here are our rankings for the preseason along a brief explanation on why. 14. Duke Blue Devils: Can the Blue Devils become a ground and pound team with star running back Mateo Durant? It could be tough, but they may not have much of a choice. There are loads of question marks on this team, starting behind center, but spreading to both side of the ball. Could be a tough season for long time head coach David Cutcliffe.