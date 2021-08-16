Cancel
Bachelor in Paradise premiere | How to watch, live stream, TV channel, time, cast

By Ben Flanagan
AL.com
AL.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“Bachelor in Paradise” is finally back after taking a season off, premiering tonight on ABC. The popular reality series is also available to watch on fuboTV. In the show’s seventh season, we’ll see a variety of “Bachelor” franchise cast members from seasons past including folks from Peter Weber, Matt James, Tayshia Adams, Clare Crawley and Katie Thurston’s after the pandemic had them take the break.

www.al.com

AL.com

AL.com

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

Kaitlyn Bristowe
Lil Jon
Clare Crawley
Tituss Burgess
#At T Tv#Tv Channel#Tv Streaming#Live Tv#Streaming Tv#Abc#Bachelor Nation#Verizon Fios#At T#Directv#Dish#Hulu
