Barney Page Is Skating 941 Miles For The Ben Raemers Foundation
Ben Raemers passed away at 28 on May 14, 2019. Shortly after the devastating news, The Ben Raemers Foundation was established, focusing on mental health awareness and suicide prevention. To help raise funding for the organization, Barney Page has announced that he is skateboarding 941 miles, from one end of the U.K. to the other, next month. And this isn’t your typical long-range solo mish: he has invited everyone to join him and raise awareness! Follow Page for updates here, donate to his GoFundMe here, and see the full details below:theberrics.com
