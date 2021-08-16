Barney Page Is Skating 941 Miles For The Ben Raemers Foundation

Vans has teamed up again with LA-based collective Kids of Immigrants to release the new 'KOI x Vans Old Skool,' a shoe inspired by the group's slogan "Anything is Possible." This reworked skate shoe intends to pay homage to America's immigrant communities and working-class heroes. In particular, it honors the sacrifices that immigrant parents have made to give their children a better life in the U.S. Because of this, the shoe was designed with unique fabrics taken from the childhoods of KOI's members, creating a mosaic of leather, paisley, corduroy, shearling, and velvet. In addition, the shoe's insole is meant to resemble Chinese laundry bags, while the yellow outsole is reminiscent of household lamps.