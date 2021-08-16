Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Barney Page Is Skating 941 Miles For The Ben Raemers Foundation

The Berrics Canteen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Raemers passed away at 28 on May 14, 2019. Shortly after the devastating news, The Ben Raemers Foundation was established, focusing on mental health awareness and suicide prevention. To help raise funding for the organization, Barney Page has announced that he is skateboarding 941 miles, from one end of the U.K. to the other, next month. And this isn’t your typical long-range solo mish: he has invited everyone to join him and raise awareness! Follow Page for updates here, donate to his GoFundMe here, and see the full details below:

theberrics.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Raemers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Instagram A#Barneypage#Land S End
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Advocacyconnect-bridgeport.com

Bridgeport's Sammy Jesmer to Run 100 Miles for Chris Norton Foundation

A year ago, Sammy Jesmer couldn’t run 10 miles. But in a month, he plans to run 100 – and for a very good cause. “I want to raise money for the Chris Norton Foundation. He is a paraplegic, and he made a foundation to help people gain mobility and do things they weren’t able to do before,” said Jesmer, a Bridgeport High School graduate who now lives in Florida.
RetailThe Berrics Canteen

Vans Releases Upgraded Andrew Allen Authentic Hi

Vans‘ Andrew Allen is back for his second high-top update of the famous Authentic model, with new colorways and upgraded materials for a top-notch skateboarding experience. Available exclusively at Vans Skateboarding retail locations, Allen’s second set of Authentic Hi colorways are designed for skateboarding first and foremost but don’t sacrifice their rebellious style in the pursuit of performance.
Daily Cardinal

Yellowed Pages

All articles featured in Almanac are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Mark the start of when the virus put us all in a cage. Today you hold in your hands a copy fresh and new.
Appomattox County, VAtimesvirginian.com

As the Page Turns

On Monday, Aug. 2nd, a Library staff member and an ACLA (Appomattox County Library Association) volunteer delivered half the donated pet-related items from Willow’s Tree to the ‘Til The End Of Time Animal & Rescue Sanctuary. They were met with doggy kisses and a grateful organization for the much-needed items. We would like to thank all our patrons who donated to Willow’s Tree.
Sportsam1380theanswer.com

Adult Skate (Fridays)

10:00 AM on Friday, August 20 - 12:00 AM on Friday, September 17. Enjoy two hours of adults only (21 & older) skating every Friday 10am-12pm! The calorie-burning benefits of roller skating add up quickly; you can burn between 300 and 600 calories if you skate for a full hour. Between the music, lights, social aspect, health benefits, roller skating is one of the most fun workouts! For more details, visit http://www.rollerkingroseville.com.
Books & LiteratureDaily Californian

Evening pages

A practice my high school English teacher once recommended to me was something called “Morning Pages,” a system where you write every morning, without fail, to unblock your creative senses and encourage the flow of thought. “Morning Pages” has strict rules. For one, there is to be no punctuation, just...
Sportsskiddle.com

Own skate Mondays

7:00pm til 11:00pm (last entry 8:30pm) Our new Monday night skate only for those with their own roller skates. Rollernation's new Monday night skate. Dedicated to those committed enough to have bought their own skates. The skating community is diverse so this will be the night that reflects all your musical loves. Which tracks provide the soundtrack to your time on 8 wheels?.... let us know by adding it to the playlist below.
Petsfarmforum.net

Jerry Nelson: Goodbye, old friend

Sandy was behind bars when I first met him. He had been picked up by local authorities who said they had found him wandering aimlessly out in the country. He had no ID on him and was thin and filthy. There was something about the way he peered at me...
Bensenville, ILbensenville.il.us

2021 FALL LEARN TO SKATE

2021 FALL LEARN TO SKATE & CRYSTAL EDGES FIGURE SKATING PROGRAMS. The Edge Ice Arena offers learn to skate classes for all ages and abilities from 3 years old to adult. Whether you are an aspiring Olympian, future Blackhawk or just want to skate for fun and exercise there is a class for you. Our experienced professional figure skating staff is eager to share their knowledge and love of the sport. Follow this link for more information.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Immigrant-Honoring Skate Shoes

Vans has teamed up again with LA-based collective Kids of Immigrants to release the new 'KOI x Vans Old Skool,' a shoe inspired by the group's slogan "Anything is Possible." This reworked skate shoe intends to pay homage to America's immigrant communities and working-class heroes. In particular, it honors the sacrifices that immigrant parents have made to give their children a better life in the U.S. Because of this, the shoe was designed with unique fabrics taken from the childhoods of KOI's members, creating a mosaic of leather, paisley, corduroy, shearling, and velvet. In addition, the shoe's insole is meant to resemble Chinese laundry bags, while the yellow outsole is reminiscent of household lamps.
Musicdo512.com

Playland Skate Center

Playland Skate Center offers the finest in skating entertainment with an impressive light show, fog machine and state of the art sound system playing a wide variety of music. Our extra large skating floor at 27,500 square feet is Austin's largest. Playland Skate Center has been in business for over 20 years offering children and adults a safe, fun, clean and entertaining roller skating experience.
Sportsskiddle.com

Soul Skate

7:00pm til 11:00pm (last entry 8:30pm) The best way to begin the end of your week. Roll into the weekend in the careful hands of Keith Lawrence with a laid back mix of funk and soul.
SportsThe Berrics Canteen

Sk8Mafia Releases 21 Minutes of Raw Alex Willms Clips

Back in 2016, we first featured a 17-year-old Alex Willms on the site, and three years later he was being officially welcomed to the Sk8Mafia team with his first part. Legendary photographer Dave Swift—who had been shooting Willms for a while already—sat down with him for a ‘20 Questions’ interview shortly before the video’s release, and one of the topics was his new sponsor:
SportsThe Berrics Canteen

Kyonosuke Yamashita Joins Primitive Team

Primitive has added Tokyo revenger Kyonosuke Yamashita to the team, and the brand released his amazing introduction part today. (Check it out, above!) Big poppa jefe Paul Rodriguez shares some memories about meeting Yamashita, below. Congrats!. “The first time that I skated with Kyonosuke was at the Fire Lab rail...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
Public Healthbeatportal.com

Paul Johnson has Passed Away after Battle with COVID-19

The global dance music community mourns the passing of the legendary Chicago house music icon. The Chicago house music legend Paul Johnson has died at 50 following his battle with COVID-19. A statement made today on his official Facebook page wrote, “Our greatness passed away this morning at 9 am.” Just under three weeks ago, Paul Johnson announced his diagnosis and was being treated in a Chicago intensive care unit, providing his followers with multiple video updates from his hospital bed.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Sister Asked Me to Give My Share of Inheritance to Pay For Her IVF Treatment – Story of the Day

My sister and her husband asked me to give them our entire inheritance to pay for their IVF treatments, but I had a future to think about, and she didn’t like that. My sister Kim came out as bisexual to our parents when she was 17. I was just 11 back then, but Kim brought home her first girlfriend, and our parents didn’t take it well. They kicked her out immediately, and they raised me to hate her.

Comments / 0

Community Policy