Who’s Ready for the Caldwell Night Rodeo?
We love our rodeos. The Caldwell night rodeo is one to not be missed. With multiple days of fun and cowboys there is something for everyone. From the website "Caldwell Night Rodeo WHERE THE COWBOYS ARE THE STARS CNR is sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and ranked as one of the top 20 professional rodeos in the country and is regularly voted on as one of the top 5 large outdoor rodeos in the country. This is made possible by CNR’s commitment to high-quality rodeo, with award-winning stock, personnel, and most importantly, YOU, our fans. Family night: 4 children under 12 are admitted for no charge when accompanied by a paying adult. VIP Ticket includes catered western BBQ dinner and 2 adult beverages inside O’Connor Fieldhouse. Rodeo admission with seating section reserved for VIP."mix106radio.com
Comments / 1