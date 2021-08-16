Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food Safety

If You Have This in Your Freezer, Throw It Out Immediately, FDA Warns

By Allie Hogan
Posted by 
Best Life
Best Life
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Having frozen food in your freezer stashed away for a night where you're looking for a quick meal is always a great idea. We've all had evenings when frying up some frozen meat and veggies kept us full—and saved a lot of time. You may want to double check what you have in your freezer, however, thanks to a recent recall of products that sent three people to the hospital with salmonella poisoning. Read on to make sure you don't have this potentially contaminated food on hand.

bestlifeonline.com

Comments / 1

Best Life

Best Life

New York City, NY
83K+
Followers
5K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!

 https://bestlifeonline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmonella Poisoning#Frozen Foods#Cdc#Cbs News#Target Whole Foods#Whole Foods#Hannaford#Stop And Shop#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Have These 2 Popular Seasonings, Destroy Them Now, FDA Says

Let's face it—your spice cabinet probably has quite a few old bottles of seasonings you never touch. But a new recall posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on July 27 will likely have you taking stock of what's on your spice rack—and maybe even throwing a few bottles away. McCormick & Company, Inc., one of the most trusted brands in the world of seasonings and spices, announced that it's voluntarily recalling two very popular products and they say you need to throw them away ASAP. Read on to find out if what you're sprinkling on your dinner is safe to eat.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This in Your Pantry, Grab a Mask and Gloves, CDC Warns

Keeping stock of what's in your pantry can be a great way to avoid overbuying unnecessary items. But even for some of the organized kitchen keepers, it can be easy to lose track of certain things over time. Fortunately, unlike that spinach in your fridge's crisper drawer, most items in your cabinets are designed to be stored for quite a bit of time. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there's one item that you should throw away immediately when you come across it in your pantry. Read on to see what major health hazard could be lurking in your kitchen.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Take This Medication, Stop Now, FDA Says

Whether you're keeping your antibiotics away from sources of light or stashing your insulin in the fridge, many people are intimately aware of just how important it is to ensure that their life sustaining medications are properly stored. Unfortunately, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is now advising individuals who've been prescribed one particular medication to stop taking it after discovering that improper storage conditions may mean it poses a serious health risk to users. Read on to discover if you should be getting rid of this medication and calling your doctor now.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Have One of These Cheeses at Home, Throw Them Out Now, FDA Says

Whether it's a hunk of parmesan or some sliced Swiss, there's a good chance you have some cheese in your fridge right now. After all, it's one of the only foods that can be considered a snack, appetizer, and topping that all come from the same package. But before you start reaching for your next piece, you might want to check the label because two popular types of cheese are being recalled right now. Read on to see if you have any in your fridge drawer.
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

If You Bought These Frito-Lay Chips, Throw Them Away Now, FDA Says

From Doritos to Sun Chips to Fritos, Frito-Lay makes some of the most popular snack foods on the market, selling their products to billions of satisfied customers each year. However, if you bought one type of Frito-Lay chip recently, you may want to think twice before eating it, now that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has announced its recall due to the potential health risk it may present to consumers.
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

This Walmart Bakery Item Was Just Recalled in 23 States, Says FDA

If grocery shopping was one of your weekend chores, you'll want to read this: In an unusual move, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced three food recalls over the weekend for issues related to food safety, in addition to several recalls that occurred at the week's close. The recalls apply to groceries that are sold at 45 Whole Foods locations, and also Walmart, Target, Meijer, PetSmart, and other retailers. Here's what you need to know.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Eat These 4 Foods, CDC Warns

As you get older, you might find yourself worrying less about what you eat. Changing your eatings habits after so many years can feel like an unnecessary burden, and you might also believe it's too late to affect your health in any major way. But with our aging bodies at higher risk for certain illnesses and and infections, it may actually be even more important to watch what you eat as you get older. In fact, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says there are four types of foods people 65 and older should not be eating at all. Read on to find out what foods you may want to avoid.
Tiffin, OHoutbreaknewstoday.com

Potato chip recall due to potential Salmonella

Tiffin, Ohio company, Ballreich Snack Foods announced the recall of 1.5oz, 2.75oz, and 7oz packages of BAR-B-Q Potato Chips due to a potential contamination with Salmonella. The recalled BAR-B-Q seasoned Potato Chips were distributed regional at retails and convenience stores within Northwest, Northeast, Southwest, and Central Ohio and around Southern, MI, and Northeast, Indiana.
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

These Popular Chips Are Being Recalled Right Now

You might want to rethink that handful of chips you were considering as a snack—but it's not just their nutritional content that should give you pause. A popular potato chip company has just pulled one of its products from the market over concerns the snacks may be contaminated with dangerous bacteria, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) reports.
Weight LossPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought These Supplements, Stop Using Them Immediately, FDA Says

Dieting and exercising isn't always easy or fun, but it's a more promising solution than turning to whatever's in that bottle of mystery supplements promising rapid weight loss. In some cases, it's not just disappointment you'll get when you pop that supposed miracle weight loss pill, either: the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced the recall of two supplements from one company due to the serious health risk they may present, and they're warning anyone who purchased the pills not to take them. Read on to discover if you should be tossing these supplements now.
Food Safetymyrecipes.com

Nearly 300,000 Pounds of Raw Beef Recalled Due to E. Coli.

Great Omaha Packing has issued a recall on nearly 300,000 pounds of various raw beef products that could be contaminated with E. coli. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the raw beef products were produced on July 13, 2021, and distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Nebraska. While they did not provide a list of stores where the meat might have been sold, they did publish a complete list of products and product codes for beef subject to the recall. Each product will include the establishment number "EST. 960A" inside the USDA inspection mark.
Benton County, MNPosted by
MIX 94.9

Check Your Beef! Product Recalls Due To E.coli Contamination

You might want to run to your freezer and check and see if you've got any of these raw beef products. According to the Coborn's official Facebook page, 'Greater Omaha Packing announced the recall of raw beef products … Greater Omaha Packing is recalling certain raw beef products because they may be contaminated with E.coli O157:H7."
PetsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Feeding Your Dog This, Stop Right Now, FDA Says

Our pets are part of our family, which is why it's especially scary to hear that something we're feeding them could possibly make them sick. Unfortunately, that could be the case if you're feeding your dog food from one company, which just issued a recall on eight of its products, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. The pet food company is now warning dog owners to scan their pantries for the potentially harmful products and to stop using them as soon as possible. Read on to find out if you have this dog food in your home and what to look for if you've been feeding it to your pet.
Food SafetyPosted by
Fortune

McCormick recalls seasonings due to salmonella concerns

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. McCormick has pulled three popular seasonings from store shelves after learning they could contain salmonella. In a voluntary move, the company has recalled its McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning, and Frank’s...
Food SafetyConsumer Reports.org

Packaged Muffins Recalled Due to Listeria Risk

Give & Go Prepared Foods announced this week that it is recalling more than two dozen types of its packaged muffins sold at national retailers because of a risk that they could be contaminated with listeria. This bacteria can cause significant and sometimes deadly infections in young children, older people, those who are pregnant, and people with weakened immune systems.

Comments / 1

Community Policy