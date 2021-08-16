Cancel
Afghans Desperately Search for an Exit as the U.S. Withdraws

Vanity Fair
Cover picture for the articleWhile finger-pointing and predictions of political fallout abound in the U.S. over a bungled Afghanistan withdrawal, thousands of people left behind are still searching for an exit. Jarring images capture the chaos in Kabul and other cities as those displaced head to makeshift camps, while others mob passport offices and airports in hopes of getting out of harm’s way. For many Afghans—especially those known to have worked with Western governments or media outlets—time is of the essence to escape Taliban rule.

