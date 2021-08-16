Afghans Desperately Search for an Exit as the U.S. Withdraws

The shelf life of Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s declaration on ABC’s This Week last Sunday that the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan was “manifestly not Saigon” lasted mere hours. Before dusk that day the Taliban flooded the capital city of Kabul, and Afghan president Ashraf Ghani fled the country as his government collapsed. President Joe Biden sought to cast the ensuing chaos, confusion, and devastation on the ground in Afghanistan as inevitable; these were the predetermined consequences of withdrawal, which the American people wanted. But the administration’s phlegmatic defense that it had “prepared for every contingency” was undercut by images of Afghans clinging to the wings of U.S. aircraft lifting off from the Kabul airport and tragic anecdotes of the America allies and Afghan refugees we’d left behind. The notion that the execution of the withdrawal, not the decision to pursue it, was a mess, quickly became a bipartisan posture. The question perplexing the Beltway was: What exactly was the plan here?