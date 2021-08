This member of the Geneseo Izaak Walton League was awarded the Tobin Award at last month’s members meeting. The award read, “For the outstanding devotion to the Geneseo Izaak Walton Chapter. In recognition of your contributions to furthering the ideals of the Izaak Walton League. Larry is also on the Geneseo Ikes Board and is an excellent volunteer. Congratulations to Larry on receiving the award.