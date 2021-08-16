Cancel
USDA announces biggest SNAP benefits increase in program history

By Jessica Fu
According to agency estimates, the boost will translate to a total of $19.7 billion in additional benefits over a one-year period. The Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced on Monday that it would make a significant, permanent increase to monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly known as food stamps) benefits beginning October 1, 2021—a move that anti-hunger advocates are heralding as a “long overdue update” to the federal program.

The Counter is a nonprofit, independent, nonpartisan newsroom investigating the forces shaping how and what America eats.

