Chinese state media sends 'ominous' warning to Taiwan after U.S.'s Afghanistan exit
In an editorial from The Global Times, the Chinese state media outlet sent what appears to be an 'ominous' message to Taiwan, which China claims as its territory, amid concerns that Beijing may one day launch an invasion of the island. The gist of the message? That the outcome in Afghanistan shows that the U.S., Taiwan's closest and most powerful ally, won't be around to help when the island needs it most.theweek.com
Comments / 4