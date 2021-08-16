Cancel
Foreign Policy

Chinese state media sends 'ominous' warning to Taiwan after U.S.'s Afghanistan exit

By Tim O'Donnell
The Week
The Week
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In an editorial from The Global Times, the Chinese state media outlet sent what appears to be an 'ominous' message to Taiwan, which China claims as its territory, amid concerns that Beijing may one day launch an invasion of the island. The gist of the message? That the outcome in Afghanistan shows that the U.S., Taiwan's closest and most powerful ally, won't be around to help when the island needs it most.

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

Foreign PolicyWashington Times

Will the U.S. risk war with China to defend Taiwan?

Communist China has been threatening for years to regain control of Taiwan by any means necessary. For some time, the Communists ruling the Chines mainland believed this might be accomplished without resort to military force, but they have been more aggressive since the ascendancy of Xi Jinping in 2012. Two...
Foreign PolicyWashington Times

China set to join 'graveyard of empires' in Afghanistan

China has reaped the benefits of costly American military and security efforts in Afghanistan but now faces a hostile Islamic regime near its western border, according to David Stilwell, former assistant secretary of state for East Asia and Pacific affairs, who adds that the Biden administration should not help Beijing deal with its problems there.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

China's Wang says world should support Afghanistan, not pressure it

BEIJING, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The world should guide and support Afghanistan as it transitions to a new government instead of putting more pressure on it, China's State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday in a call with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. The situation in Afghanistan,...
Afghanistanamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban takeover wins praise on Communist China’s internet

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan has prompted mixed reactions on and offline in China, with some deploring attempts by online commentators to play down the Taliban’s attitude to women, as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) tried to present the victorious armed movement as a potential ally for Beijing.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Fox News

Chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan harms US power abroad, leaves allies questioning the United States: Chabot

President Biden is under fire from members of Congress, the media, and veterans for the chaotic withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, which led to a swift takeover of the country by the Taliban. One lawmaker told Fox News the Biden administration’s actions could lead America’s allies around the world to question whether the United States would come to their aid if necessary.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Viewsroom: China’s Afghanistan question

MELBOURNE, Aug 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Beijing was able to expand its influence in central Asia while America and its allies held back the Taliban. The Islamic fundamentalists’ return to power presents China with new challenges – and opportunities. Plus: CEO Mike Henry shakes up mining giant BHP. Breakingviews. Reuters...
Foreign PolicyMSNBC

Eurasia Group president breaks down how China and Russia are responding to Taliban takeover in Afghanistan

As European Union foreign ministers meet to discuss the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, U.S. adversaries are embracing the terrorist group. Eurasia Group President Ian Bremmer joined Stephanie Ruhle to explain how China and Russia are responding to the fall of Afghanistan after U.S. troops withdrew. NBC Foreign Correspondent, Janis Mackey Frayer, reports live from Beijing.Aug. 17, 2021.
whdh.com

US reaches out to Russia, China on Afghan chaos

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is reaching out to top rivals Russia and China as the situation in Afghanistan continues to deteriorate amid a scramble to evacuate Americans, other foreigners and at-risk Afghans from the Kabul airport. The outreach also comes amid concerns that either or both Moscow and Beijing...
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

China holds assault drills near Taiwan after 'provocations'

BEIJING/TAIPEI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - China carried out assault drills near Taiwan on Tuesday, with warships and fighter jets exercising off the southwest and southeast of the island in what the country's armed forces said was a response to "external interference" and "provocations". Taiwan, which Beijing claims as Chinese territory,...
Foreign PolicyWashington Times

China emerging as a strategic winner in U.S. rout in Afghanistan

China will gain strategically from the removal of troops from Afghanistan after the stunning collapse of the U.S.-backed government and military there, American analysts say. But that success will be balanced against the ruling Communist Party‘s fear of contending with a radical Islamic state on its border in Central Asia and the potential flow of terrorists into China‘s Xinjiang province.

