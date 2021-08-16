Pete And Phoebe Reportedly Broke Up For A Relatable Reason
EThings are reportedly over for Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor, and I’m honestly conflicted. Although this might have been one of the most random celeb matches I’ve seen in a while, they seemed well-suited. (Maybe it was the matching initials?!) Apparently, long-distance played a role in this duo’s breakup. A source explained to The Sun, distance “put a strain on them” and “made it completely unworkable” on Aug. 15. I can’t really blame them: London to NYC is a long flight (almost nine hours!).www.elitedaily.com
Comments / 0