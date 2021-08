I wasn't looking for another project, even less so a van. But when I had the opportunity to purchase the podcast van we came up with an idea and decided to go for it. If you follow me on social media, you may be wondering why I am now the proud (ish) owner of a familiar-looking Renault Master van. Starting life as a minibus, it has since traversed the roads of Portugal as a home on wheels and, more recently, been the Car Throttle podcast bus. Acknowledging that Covid restrictions rendered it unfit for purpose and knowing my weakness for shitboxes of all shapes and sizes, CT editor in chief Alex texted me. The rest, as they say, is history.