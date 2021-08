This week the Big Brother 23 perpetual pawn faces actual eviction. But is there still a chance for her? Let’s count the votes. Britini has once again found herself on the block, but this time she’s sitting up there next to Derek F as the actual target. Kyland had initially wanted to take a shot at Claire this week, but after Britini targeted him and Sarah Beth in the HOH knockout competition, he decided to shift his sights. And the fact that everyone in the house is pretty sure Britini got 100 BB Bucks from America, her fate was all but sealed in Kyland’s mind.