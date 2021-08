NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe’s public corruption trial is now in the hands of the jury. The panel started deliberating Monday afternoon. “As an elected official, Sheriff McCabe had a duty to the public to tell the truth,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa O’Boyle told the jury during closing arguments. “He needed to stay loyal to the public and not look out [for his] own enrichment.”