Packers release G/T Jon Dietzen and P Ryan Winslow

The Green Bay Packers have signed QB Jake Dolegala and released CB Stanford Samuels. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Wednesday. Dolegala (DOLE-leh-gah-lah) is a 6-foot-7, 242-pound, second-year player out of Central Connecticut State that is re-joining Green Bay after trying out for the Packers during minicamp and then signing on June 10. He was waived by Green Bay on July 27 and claimed by the New England Patriots before being released on Aug. 9. He was originally signed by the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent in May 2019. After spending his entire rookie season as the No. 3 quarterback, Dolegala was released by the Bengals following the 2020 training camp and spent parts of last season on the Patriots' practice squad. In college, he completed 654 of 1,136 passes (57.6 pct.) and set school records for career passing yards (8,129) and passing touchdowns (48). Dolegala will wear No. 9 for the Packers.