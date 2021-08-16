Cancel
NFL

Packers release G/T Jon Dietzen and P Ryan Winslow

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Bay Packers have released G/T Jon Dietzen and P Ryan Winslow. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Monday.

