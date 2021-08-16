Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jim Wells County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Nueces, Inland San Patricio, Jim Wells by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 14:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Nueces; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Nueces, western San Patricio and northeastern Jim Wells Counties through 330 PM CDT At 259 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bluntzer, or 7 miles northwest of Robstown, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds between 40 and 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Robstown, Mathis, Orange Grove, San Patricio, Edroy, Alfred-South La Paloma, Bluntzer, Banquete, Westdale, Sandia, West Sinton, Calallen and North San Pedro. This includes Interstate 37 between mile markers 18 and 34. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Robstown, TX
City
Banquete, TX
City
Mathis, TX
County
Nueces County, TX
County
San Patricio County, TX
City
Sandia, TX
County
Jim Wells County, TX
City
Orange Grove, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Pedro#Inland Nueces#Inland San Patricio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged in court

The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

3 U.S. senators test positive in "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases

Three U.S. senators — John Hickenlooper, Angus King and Roger Wicker — announced Thursday that they all have tested positive for coronavirus. All three senators were vaccinated and experiencing a "breakthrough" case of COVID-19. Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, announced his positive result on Twitter. "I've tested positive for a...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
TechnologyPosted by
The Hill

China passes strict data privacy law protecting personal data

China’s top legislative body on Friday passed a new data privacy law that places limits on companies’ collection of personal user data, the latest action in the government’s ongoing efforts to tighten restrictions on tech giants operating in the country. China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency reported that the Standing Committee...

Comments / 0

Community Policy