Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Nueces, Inland San Patricio, Jim Wells by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-16 14:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Nueces; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Nueces, western San Patricio and northeastern Jim Wells Counties through 330 PM CDT At 259 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bluntzer, or 7 miles northwest of Robstown, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds between 40 and 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Robstown, Mathis, Orange Grove, San Patricio, Edroy, Alfred-South La Paloma, Bluntzer, Banquete, Westdale, Sandia, West Sinton, Calallen and North San Pedro. This includes Interstate 37 between mile markers 18 and 34. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
