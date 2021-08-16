Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

NoLibs’ 2nd Street corridor is slated for a redesign

By Tom Beck
Star News
Star News
 4 days ago
As the Northern Liberties Business Improvement District enters its third full year of operation, it expects its population to nearly double in two short years, with 4,600 new residential units and 184,655 square feet of commercial on deck or under construction, according to a press release. In preparation for those changes, the district has announced the development of the Northern Liberties Streetscape Vision Plan. The plan will task NoLibs-based architecture firm KieranTimberlake in partnership with Philadelphia-based PORT Urbanism to re-envision the 2nd Street commercial corridor and set a path for the next 10 years of growth. The public realm-focused plan will consider pedestrian, bike and vehicular circulation as well as furnishing, greening, lighting, signage and other considerations, including potential new spaces of community collection. Funding for the planning process is supported by a grant from the Penn Treaty Special Services District.

Star News

Star News

Philadelphia, PA
