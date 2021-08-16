Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The Cleveland Guardians isn’t a bad name, but it severs us from our baseball traditions

By Other Voices
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tradition is the part of baseball that is hardwired into us from childhood. I actually don’t mind the name Guardians, but, with sadness, I realized the following: I can see the Cleveland Indians playing at the Field of Dreams. But the Cleveland Guardians never will, and that hurts. I feel like we have amputated our history. Clearly, there is a club of historical merit we no longer belong to.

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
47K+
Followers
48K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Guardians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBdailydodgers.com

Report: Dodgers unaware Trevor Bauer had order of protection against him last year

It's been a frustrating season for last season's National League Cy Young award winner Trevor Bauer, who is still on the sidelines after allegations of sexual assault were made against him. Bauer allegedly committed the assaults while a member of the Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds. The Washington Post reported this week that Bauer was issued a temporary order of protection last year after he allegedly made a death threat to an Ohio woman and physically abused her.
Cleveland, OHYardbarker

A New Lease On Life For Cleveland Baseball

Good news arose in Cleveland Thursday as the team announced a new lease for the ballpark, Progressive Field. The contract is worth $435 million and it is with the City of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County and additionally, the State of Ohio. Thus, we will have baseball in Cleveland for the next...
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Letter: Guardians not appropriate name in light of Osage Nation history

Cleveland's MLB team recently announced its mascot is being changed to the Guardians from the Indians. I'm not opposed to changing the mascot, but I think the Guardians is a poor choice. In fact, it's politically incorrect. That's because, ironically, in the Oklahoma-based book (and forthcoming movie) "Killers of the...
Dyersville, IAtelegraphherald.com

Montgomery: Baseball heaven, right in our backyard

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Avid readers of the Telegraph Herald aren’t. used to seeing my headshot on sports-related stories. For the better part of eight years, my time at the TH largely has been defined by coverage of local business. And that isn’t changing. But as baseball fever sweeps across Dubuque...
MLBchatsports.com

Cleveland Indians: 3 reasons why the future is bright for Cleveland baseball

The future is bright for the Cleveland Indians / Cleveland Guardians despite the struggles of the 2021 season. The 2021 season has been rough for Cleveland baseball. What will end up being the final season for the Cleveland Indians was expected to be a bit tougher than previous seasons due to the makeup of the roster after the club cut payroll. However, even then a season below .500 this far into the season was fully predicted.
Cleveland, OHspectrumnews1.com

Beloved Cleveland baseball legend receives statue

CLEVELAND — A legendary former Cleveland baseball player not only has a spot in the record books, but now also holds a permanent place in the community. Rocky Colavito last played for the Indians in the 1960s, but his impact is long-lasting, as hundreds gathered Tuesday for the unveiling of a new statue in his likeness that celebrates his heritage and place in history.
MLBwestplainsdailyquill.net

Depleted Cubs quiet playoff-contending Reds again, win 7-1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Michael Hermosillo homered for the first time since 2018, Ian Happ and Sergio Alcántara also went deep, and the depleted Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-1 on Wednesday, …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
MLBIola Register

It’s time to change which stats appear on Topps baseball cards

Before retailers opened their box of Topps baseball cards in 1952, they were greeted with a letter. These cards — the ones wrapped in green and red wax paper — “were never offered before” and they “would be cherished through the years by every lover of the great American pastime.”
Cleveland, OHYour Radio Place

Win Cleveland baseball tickets HERE

Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Cleveland take on the Texas Rangers on Thursday, August 26 at Progressive Field in Cleveland at 7:10 p.m. Simply complete the form below to register. Contest ends at midnight on Sunday, August 22 and winners will be drawn Monday, August 23. Winners will receive tickets electronically through the Ball Park app. One entry per person. Duplicate entries will be disqualified.
MLBchatsports.com

Cleveland Indians: Nolan Jones loses top prospect status in new Top 30 list

Nolan Jones loses Cleveland Indians top prospect status in new Top 30 list. The MLB Pipeline updated their prospect lists for the first time since the beginning of the season and there were quite a few changes. On the Top 100 list the Cleveland Indians have a total of four players listed. Fans will have to scroll all the way down to No. 65 on the list to find the first name and it might be one that is a bit surprising.
NFLPosted by
610 Sports Radio

WFT president Jason Wright shares what he learned from Guardians’ rebrand in Cleveland

While the Washington Football Team continues to deliberate on its new name, the soon-to-be Cleveland Guardians went forward with their rebrand earlier this summer, announcing their new identity in a widely-circulated video narrated by Academy Award winner Tom Hanks. Though the name itself and corresponding wordmark didn't necessarily meet fans’ expectations, the team’s rollout, utilizing Hanks to invoke nostalgia and civic pride, was well-received, eliciting praise from many including top Washington executive Jason Wright, who said he and other members of the organization were keeping a close eye on Cleveland’s reveal in anticipation of their own in 2022.
MLBPosted by
WIBX 950

Baseball Legend Pete Rose Coming to Central New York to Meet Fans

Baseball fans in Central New York will be happy to know they can meet an iconic player and legend. Though he's not in the Hall of Fame, many people believe he should be. The guys who brought several professional athletes, both retired and active, pre-Pandemic are back at it again. Paulie Diamond of Gentlemen's Corner Barber Shop and Cooperstown Connection/Seventh Inning Stretch are proud to to present one of the greatest hitters in Major League Baseball history, Pete Rose.
MLBHalos Heaven

Angels Look To Keep Winning Ways Alive In Cleveland

Yesterday’s matinee affair against the Detroit Tigers gave us all the feels we could ever imagine. Ranging from despair to pure bliss, the Angels 13-10 come-from-behind victory sparked a series sweep that they had not accomplished since July 2-4 versus Baltimore. Replicating the sweep or at minimum winning a series two of three (or three of four) needs to be first and foremost if a deep run at either of the two AL Wild Card berths are in their future. The Halos currently sit 7.5 games back with 39 games remaining (including tonight).

Comments / 0

Community Policy