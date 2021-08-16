The Cleveland Guardians isn’t a bad name, but it severs us from our baseball traditions
Tradition is the part of baseball that is hardwired into us from childhood. I actually don’t mind the name Guardians, but, with sadness, I realized the following: I can see the Cleveland Indians playing at the Field of Dreams. But the Cleveland Guardians never will, and that hurts. I feel like we have amputated our history. Clearly, there is a club of historical merit we no longer belong to.www.cleveland.com
