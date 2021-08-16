Cancel
Texas State

Stormy Weather Triggers Flash Flooding in Texas State Capitol Building

By Precious Smith
natureworldnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter stormy weather caused flash-flooding all around the city, the floors in the Texas State Capitol building located in Austin were filled with water on Sunday. Several inches of rainwater made its way into some passageway and offices in the Texas State Capitol building situated in Austin after multiple thunderstorms caused "substantial flash flooding" all around the city, as per Andrew Johnson-Levine, an AccuWeather Meteorologist.

