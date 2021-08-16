Cancel
Atlanta, GA

JUANITA HUGHES: Civil War locomotives bring history to life

tribuneledgernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The good, the bad, and the ugly,” a phrase we have adopted into our culture from a successful movie and all the hoopla that goes with that, is also an apt description of our history, drawing some of us like a moth to a candle. The annual preservation awards dinner hosted recently by Cherokee County Historical Society welcomed Dr. Gordon Jones as the featured speaker. As the Senior Military Historian and Curator of Atlanta History Center, he brought us up-to-date on The Cyclorama since its move to the Center. The pandemic had put a hold on my own plans for a visit there, but his remarks took me on a pleasant trip down memory lane. I was probably eight or nine years old when I first saw the painting in its own building in Atlanta’s Grant Park where the zoo was the main attraction to a child. I can still recall the dim surroundings and the eerie feeling when I realized that those “bodies” were lying on real dirt. The lady who served as the guide told the story of the Battle of Atlanta while using a flashlight to spotlight specific details as we walked all the way around on the circular platform. My last visit was with grandchildren, and we sat on comfortable seats on a revolving platform. The locomotive, “The Texas,” was on display in the lobby, and was later moved to its own space at the History Center ahead of the installation of the painting there.

