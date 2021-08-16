Cancel
NFL

Key Takeaways From Patriots-Eagles Joint Practices

By Tom E. Curran
NECN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurran: Key takeaways from Patriots-Eagles joint practices originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. A fairly fascinating day in Philly on Monday. Four stories of the day emerged. Starting on the field, both Cam Newton and Mac Jones scuffled some on the first of two fully-padded practices against the Eagles. The Patriots took another ding at the tight end position and that position of depth is shallowing out. The teams’ defenses both carried the day. And Newton spoke after practice acknowledging he hasn’t been told he’ll start against Miami in Week 1.

Jalen Mills
Cam Newton
Mac Jones
New England Patriots
NFL
Football
Sports
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Mac Jones or Cam Newton? Bill Belichick announces Patriots starting QB

Cam Newton has once again been named the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback. New England coach Bill Belichick referred to Newton as his starter when speaking to the press on Saturday. Belichick was first asked about evaluating the quarterback position. “We’ll take a look at the whole situation,” Belichick said....
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Philadelphia Eagles Release Veteran Running Back

Veteran running back Kerryon Johnson has been waived by the Philadelphia Eagles with an injury designation, the team announced on Tuesday. The Eagles claimed Johnson off waivers back in May after he was released by the Detroit Lions. Johnson, a second-round pick of the Lions in 2018, has been dealing with a knee injury and was recently listed as “week-to-week.”
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Cam Newton jokingly drops one liner about first impression of Chase Young

Washington pass rusher Chase Young is listed at 6-foot-5 and 264 pounds, and is widely viewed as one of the up-and-coming premier defensive ends in the NFL. Former Auburn star Cam Newton got his first glimpse of Young Thursday night in the preseason opener. The second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft got to Newton and broke up a play, which forced Newton to fumble only before a Washington lineman recovered the ball.
NFL Analysis Network

This Jaguars-Eagles trade sends Zach Ertz to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the first season of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era. Meyer is returning to the sidelines after leaving his job as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018. Lawrence is looking to continue his incredible football journey following three excellent seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Could they look to make a late-offseason roster addition like Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to improve their roster?
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cam Newton Has Brutally Honest Admission On Mac Jones Competition

Whatever you may feel about New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, there’s no denying that the man is a fierce competitor. So as he battles rookie Mac Jones for the starting job, he’s sharing his feelings on what the competition means to him. Speaking to the media on Friday, Newton...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles players reportedly ‘blown away’ by Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts didn’t put to rest every question about him possibly being the franchise quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles during his limited action last season. It sounds like he might be doing it in training camp, though. ESPN’s Jordan Schultz reported Monday that there is a “fast-growing sentiment” around Eagles...
NFL247Sports

Cam Newton discusses Eagles QB Jalen Hurts after joint practice

The Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots held a joint practice on Monday ahead of their preseason showdown on Thursday. The Patriots have a quarterback competition going on but the Eagles are set with their young second-year man Jalen Hurts. Patriots quarterback Cam Newton noticed the former Oklahoma and Alabama...
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

No One Exits a Press Conference Quite Like Cam Newton

Cam Newton spoke with the press on Monday. Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston asked him if Bill Belichick told him he would be the starter in Week 1. Newton explained that he knew just as much as the press does and that there is really no reason for them to ask him that question because they already know the answer. Newton then exited stage right with a flourish.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts gets hit with disapproval after questionable decision

The Philadelphia Eagles’ offense is now in the hands of Jalen Hurts, though he can wait until the start of the 2021 NFL regular season before he can have its full use. For now, he’ll have to be contented sharing duties under center with the pair of Joe Flacco and Nick Mullens. Hurts played a bit in the Eagles’ Week 1 game in the 2021 preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers last Thursday and earned praise and some nitpicking from head coach Nick Sirianni, per Jeff Skversky.
NFLNBC Sports

Carson Wentz injury is bad news for Eagles

When the Eagles traded quarterback Carson Wentz to Indianapolis, they hoped to get a first-round draft pick back. That is now looking less likely. Under the terms of the trade, the Eagles need Wentz to stay healthy and play a lot for them to get the Colts’ 2022 first-round pick. With Wentz out a reported 5-12 weeks with a foot injury, that’s going to be hard.
Posted by
ClutchPoints

Eagles TE Zach Ertz introduces wife to Bill Belichick, gets risky response

The Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots are scheduled to square off in Week 2 of the NFL preseason. The two teams are also having joint practices this week, which gave Zach Ertz an opportunity to meet head coach Bill Belichick. Ertz was nice enough to introduce his wife Julie to arguably the greatest football mind of all time. Belichick certainly appreciated that gesture, but he’s also not going to let that moment slip away without telling the Eagles star how much he wants to have him in Foxboro, per ABC Philadelphia reporter Jamie Apody.
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Dallas Goedert on the move instead of Zach Ertz?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... But there has just been too much toothpaste squeezed from this dispute to expect Ertz to remain with the Eagles once the real football starts in 5 ½ weeks. He’s not happy. Sirianni has a No. 1-caliber replacement in Dallas Goedert. And does Roseman want an $8.5 million backup playing 40% of the snaps? Unless … the GM needs Ertz in case Goedert is dealt. If Roseman is to be a suitor for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson — and the Eagles have interest, sources familiar with their thinking have told The Inquirer — he’s going to want to expend more than just draft picks. And Goedert is a commodity playing on a rookie contract and would fill a need in Houston.
NFLNECN

Patriots QB Report: Cam Newton Gets Hot, Mac Jones Finds Goal-Line Success

PHILADELPHIA -- Whoever coined the phrase "numbers don't lie" would've experienced pangs of regret had they watched Tuesday's practice between the Patriots and Eagles and then scrolled through Twitter. In the second of two joint practices at the NovaCare Center facility, both Patriots quarterbacks were busy. Both posted out-of-this-world completion...
ESPN

Jalen Hurts outshines 'legendary' Cam Newton in Patriots-Eagles practices

PHILADELPHIA -- There's nothing like a joint practice to get the juices flowing during the dog days of training camp -- especially when it includes a reunion with a fiery old friend. It was only a matter of time before New England Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills popped off as...
NFLaudacy.com

How Patriots organization feels about Mac Jones

Watching Mac Jones through the first three or so weeks of training camp, things look pretty good. The No. 15 overall pick does not seem bothered by the pressure of playing for the Patriots or competing with Cam Newton as he has seemed to make progress every day on the field. With him under center, the ball comes out quickly and looks like it did with Tom Brady at quarterback.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Philadelphia Eagles WR isn’t pleased with Fletcher Cox treatment

The Philadelphia Eagles, at the time of this story being written and published, haven’t even taken the field for a training camp practice yet, and already, there are tons of things to talk about. Unfortunately, two of the larger stories have had nothing to do with anything that’s happening on the playing field.
NFLBleacher Report

New England Patriots Will Be AFC's Biggest Playoff Surprise in 2021

A non-playoff season left a worse taste in the collective mouths of the New England Patriots than brushing one's teeth then drinking a glass of orange juice. The organization did everything in its power this offseason to cleanse its palette and restart by building a playoff-caliber roster. After enjoying a...

