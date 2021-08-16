Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lee County, FL

20 South Florida school bus drivers quit after first week of classes

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HiPRJ_0bTM4zO900

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — At least 20 bus drivers in one South Florida school district have quit since school started less than a week ago.

The Lee County School District was able to quickly fill some of the positions but are still in need of 100 drivers which is causing delays for students, or in some cases, absences, WPTV reported.

“Being short drivers is really nothing new, unfortunately,” Roger Lloyd, director of transportation for the school district, told the News-Press. “We’ve never been down like this, and that’s why we’re doing the best we can to recruit.”

The district is covering applicants,’ upfront costs, waiving certain education requirements and offering referral bonuses. However, they are still facing challenges.

“Some of the factors for our bus drivers, for them personally were concerned about students not wearing masks. There’s a lot of stress on them, picking up extra routes and filling in extra time to make sure that we are picking up everybody,” Robert Spicker, a spokesperson for the school district, told WPTV. “And unfortunately, they often take the brunt of a parent’s frustration when the doors open and that just drives them away.”

The lack of drivers for routes is causing delays. Parents are concerned about their children making it to school and coming home.

“I understand that they are understaffed. However, somebody needs to contact the parents if they’re not going to pick up the students and figure out something different,” Jennifer Sopka, whose daughter is in eighth grade, told WPTV.

School district officials said that, as long as students are on the bus, they will make it home, although it might be later than expected. Parents can also use an app to track their child’s bus.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
55K+
Followers
65K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Lee County, FL
Education
Lee County, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
Lee County, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Wptv#The News Press#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. charges man who made bomb threat near U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday charged a North Carolina man who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol the day before, leading to a five-hour standoff with law enforcement. Floyd Ray Roseberry was charged with threatening to use a weapon...
Congress & CourtsCBS News

3 U.S. senators test positive in "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases

Three U.S. senators — John Hickenlooper, Angus King and Roger Wicker — announced Thursday that they all have tested positive for coronavirus. All three senators were vaccinated and experiencing a "breakthrough" case of COVID-19. Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, announced his positive result on Twitter. "I've tested positive for a...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.

Comments / 0

Community Policy