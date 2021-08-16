Saints' Michael Thomas: Ahead of schedule

Coach Sean Payton said Thomas (ankle) is ahead of schedule in his rehab from June surgery, Luke Johnson of The Times-Picayune reports. Thomas attended the Saints' preseason opener Saturday in Baltimore, the first time reporters had seen him with the team since June minicamp. It's been an interesting summer between the delayed surgery, cryptic tweets and trade rumors, but Thomas does seem to be doing well with his rehab and at least has maintained a working relationship with the Saints for the time being. He'll still miss the early part of the regular season, with most reports earlier this summer putting his timeline at around four months.