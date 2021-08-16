Packers' Za'Darius Smith: Activated from NFI list
The Packers activated Smith (back) from the non-football injury list Monday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports. Smith is participating in Monday's practice, which is a very good sign for his recovery progress. It doesn't appear that the Packers are very concerned about Smith's availability for Week 1, if at all, but it remains to be seen if the 28-year-old will suit up for Saturday's preseason matchup against the Jets.www.cbssports.com
